FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Germany vs Curacao Group E Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch Live Football Match Score, TV Telecast, App Online

Germany will take on smallest nation to ever qualify for the tournament, Curacao, in their Group E opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

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Germany football team will open their campaign against Curacao in Group E match of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Germany vs Curacao Group E: Four-time World Cup champions Germany will be up against a tiny Conacaf nation – Curacao – in their opening Group E match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday. Curacao is a tiny nation with a population less than India’s Goa.

Germany, meanwhile are bidding to win a record-equalling fifth World Cup title with Brazil and their first crown after 12 years. Their first task should be an easy one against the debutant nation, who have population of just 1.5 lakh and hold the record for being the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup. In fact, all the players in the Curacao team – including their head coach Dick Advocaat are Dutch nationals.

“We had a team discussion yesterday on Curacao, and it is a good team with players who have been trained in the Netherlands. But we are the favourites, and I am confident we will win the match,” Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck said before the match.

Curacao are placed 72 ranks below the ‘Die Mannschaft’ in the FIFA rankings. After a shock defeat to Slovakia in their qualifying campaign, Germany have managed to win nine matches in a row – including huge wins over Finland and the FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosts USMNT.

Germany’s biggest concern will be their goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who missed their two recent friendly matches due to injury but is expected to start against Curacao. Felix Nmecha is likely to partner Aleksandar Pavlovic in central midfield.

“There is no pressure. We are going into this with confidence, and on Sunday, we want to show how good we are,” Schlotterbeck said.

“There is no motivation to show everyone what we can do. We should not be hiding from anyone. We are a top, top, top team, and we have been showing the German virtues on the pitch once again after a very long time. We have discipline, passion and ability to resist, and if we show our German virtues, then we are well placed,” the German star added.

Manuel Neuer und Nene Brown stehen beim WM-Auftakt des DFB-Teams gegen Curacao in der Startelf. Das bestätigte Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann auf der abschließenden Pressekonferenz in Houston.#SkySport #DFBTeam #FussballWM pic.twitter.com/pj8udI2Unz — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) June 14, 2026

Here are all the details about Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match…

When will Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match take place?

The Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match will take place on Sunday, June 14.

What time will Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match kick off?

The Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match will kick off at 1030pm IST.

Where will Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match take place?

The Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How can I watch Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match LIVE on TV in India?

The Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match live streaming in India?

The Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match Squads

Germany: Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart).

Defenders: ‌Joshua Kimmich (captain, Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), ‌Lennart Karl (Bayern ‌Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United), Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund).

Curacao: Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak (SC Telstar), Trevor Doornbusch (VVV-Venlo), Eloy Room (Miami FC)

Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer (Konyaspor), Joshua Brenet (Kayserispor), Roshon Van Eijma (RKC Waalwijk), Sherel Floranus (PEC Zwolle), Deveron Fonville (NEC Nijmegen), Juriën Gaari (Abha Club), Armando Obispo (PSV Eindhoven), Shurandy Sambo (Sparta Rotterdam)

Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna (FC Volendam), Leandro Bacuna (Iğdır), Livano Comenencia (FC Zürich), Kevin Felida (FC Den Bosch), Ar’Jany Martha (Rotherham United), Tyrese Noslin (SC Telstar), Godfried Roemeratoe (RKC Waalwijk)

Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse (AE Kifisia), Tahith Chong (Sheffield United), Kenji Gorré (Maccabi Haifa), Sontje Hansen (Middlesbrough), Gervane Kastaneer (Terengganu FC), Brandley Kuwas (FC Volendam), Jürgen Locadia (Miami FC), Jearl Margaritha (SK Beveren)