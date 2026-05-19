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FIFA World Cup 2026: Good news for Brazil football team, Neymar earns recall

FIFA World Cup 2026: Good news for Brazil football team, Neymar earns recall

Football superstar Neymar Jr has been recalled to the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 which will get underway on June 12.

Neymar Jr has been selected forBrazil football team for FIFA World Cup 2026 next month. (Source: X)

Neymar was named in Brazil’s squad on Monday for next month’s FIFA World Cup 2026, ending an absence of more than two and a half years from the national team. The Santos star was one of the last names read out by manager Carlo Ancelotti, ending a selection debate that has dominated Brazil’s media in recent weeks, reported Xinhua on Tuesday.

“We chose Neymar not because we think he will be a good backup, but because he can add to the team with his qualities,” Ancelotti told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro.

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“Whether he plays one minute or 90 minutes… I think we have to focus on the quality of the minutes collectively on the pitch. He will play if he deserves to play. Training will decide that. I think it is important not to place all the expectations on one player.”

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The 34-year-old, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international matches, last played for Brazil in October 2023, when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has since struggled with injuries, managing only 17 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions after returning to boyhood club Santos in January last year.

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“We evaluated Neymar throughout the year. He is an important player and he will be important in this World Cup,” Ancelotti said. “He has the same role, obligation and responsibility as the other 25 players.”

The composition of Brazil’s final 26-man squad was the subject of fierce discussion across Brazil in recent weeks, with current and former players expressing their views on who should be selected. Ancelotti revealed that the conversation had followed him everywhere, including on a plane during an international trip.

“I received a lot of advice, a lot. Journalists, commentators, influencers, singers, players, former players, everywhere in the world, because I flew to Europe and the pilot asked me: ‘Who are you going to call up?’,” Ancelotti said.

The former Real Madrid head coach acknowledged Neymar had not earned his place on recent form. “The evaluation throughout the year was only about the physical aspect, we always talked about that,” said Ancelotti, who took over in May last year and last week agreed to a contract extension that runs until the 2030 World Cup.

“It was always a physical issue for him. He played the last matches consistently. He can improve his physical condition before the first World Cup match. Experience in this type of competition and the affection he has within the group can help create the best atmosphere.”

While Neymar was celebrating his return, several other players were considered unlucky to miss out. These included Chelsea pair Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos, and veteran Porto defender Thiago Silva. Among the surprise call-ups were Gremio goalkeeper Weverton and Bournemouth winger Rayan.

Absentees included forwards Rodrygo and Estevao, who were ruled out of the tournament with injuries. Brazil will begin its World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13 before meeting Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Neymar sélectionné pour le Mondial ! Ancelotti interrompt sa liste, tout le monde célèbre ! C’est la folie dans la salle ! pic.twitter.com/LnyjFilcla — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) May 18, 2026

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth).

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