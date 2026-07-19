FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show – All you need to know about Livestream and guest list

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain will be remembered for more than just football. For the first time in the tournament’s history, FIFA will stage a halftime show, bringing a Super Bowl-style entertainment event to the biggest match in world football. The final will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

The halftime show is expected to begin after the first 45 minutes of the match. Unlike previous World Cup finals, the break will be longer than the usual 15 minutes to allow enough time for the stage to be set up, the performances to take place and the field to be cleared before the second half begins. Reports suggest the performance itself will run for around 11 minutes.

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FIFA has announced a star-studded lineup for the historic event. Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS will co-headline the halftime show. They will be joined by Nigerian singer Burna Boy, world-renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus. British band Coldplay, led by Chris Martin, has also helped produce and shape the show in partnership with Global Citizen.

The entertainment is expected to continue beyond the halftime performance. FIFA has also planned a series of celebrations around the final weekend, including fan events across New York City. Several celebrities from the worlds of sport, music and entertainment are also expected to attend the final, making it one of the biggest sporting occasions of the year.

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and the halftime show live on JioHotstar, while the match will also be broadcast on Sports18. International viewers can tune in through FIFA’s official broadcast partners in their respective countries, with the halftime performance included as part of the live coverage.

The final itself promises to be a fitting end to the tournament. Defending champions Argentina will take on Spain with Lionel Messi chasing another World Cup title in what could be his final appearance on the biggest stage. Spain, meanwhile, will look to lift the trophy for the second time. With football and music coming together in a historic first, fans can expect a memorable night both on and off the pitch.