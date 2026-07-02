FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane moves past Pele in all time goalscoring record as England secure Round of 16 berth with emphatic 2-1 win over Congo

DR Congo were also on their way to completing a massive upset but Thomas Tuchel's England saved themselves from a major embarrassment

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Harry Kane (front) of England celebrates a goal during the Round of 32 match between England and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States, on July 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

England staged an emphatic 2nd half turnaround to win 2-1 against the Dominic Republic of Congo to progress to the next round of the knockouts, which is the Round of 16. Three Lions captain Harry Kane produced an inspirational performance, scoring two goals within 10 minutes to keep his side’s hopes alive in the on-going FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Atlanta Stadium, perhaps, witnessed one of the best matches of the first-ever 48-team edition, which is being hosted across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. Giant killing had almost become a norm in the FIFA World Cup 2026 until England saved the day for themselves against a spirited and disciplined DR Congo side.

On Monday night, Japan had almost eliminated Brazil but the 5-time champions were somehow able to manage a narrow 2-1 victory, but what happened on the following day, absolutely shook everyone. First, Paraguay knocked out 4-time champions Germany by 4-3 on penalties and then African champions Morocco shocked the Netherlands 3-2 in another penalty shootout.

And tonight, DR Congo were also on their way to committing a massive upset but Thomas Tuchel’s England saved themselves from a major embarrassment.

Congo had started on the front foot as they stunned England early on in the 7th minute when Brian Cipenga scored a brilliant goal to give the African underdogs a shocking lead. Following the opener, Congo defended solidly, putting bodies on the line and frustrating the English attackers with a compact low block.

England’s frustrations grew when the referee made a controversial decision, denying a clear penalty to Harry Kane after a heavy challenge in the box. Despite that call and Congo’s stubborn defensive discipline, England kept pressing but they entered the dressing room at half-time with a 1-0 trail.