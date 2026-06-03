FIFA World Cup 2026: How much will fans have to pay to watch tournament on Unite8 and ZEE5?

Fans who want to watch matches digitally, whether on their mobile phones or laptops, they will be able to stream every single game on the Zee5 app and website. ZEEL will be putting the tournament behind its premium subscription

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The FIFA World Cup trophy on display after its unveiling during its trophy tour with Coca-Cola India leadership at the Taj Mansingh hotel, in New Delhi on Saturday, January 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

As soon as it was disclosed that the Zee Entertainment Enterprises will officially broadcast the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, fans have been wondering how much they will have to pay in order to witness the first-ever 48-team showpiece event across the North Americas.

This development, of ZEEL acquiring the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup, came as a sigh of relief for a majority of Indian football fans. This had become a subject of wide discussion over the past few months, but thanks to Zee Entertainment, the quadrennial event has a new home in India.

Also Read: Meet Kerala-born footballer Tahsin Jamshed who is set to represent Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2026

The 2026 edition, which will be co-hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada, begins from June 12 onwards with the finale set to take place on July 20. This will the first-ever expanded World Cup edition and that’s why it is touted to break every possible record, whether in terms of ticket sales or views.

How to stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 online?

Fans who want to watch matches digitally, whether on their mobile phones or laptops, they will be able to stream every single game on the Zee5 app and website. ZEEL will be putting the tournament behind its premium subscription offering in order to expand its sports streaming business and grow subscribers.

Here are all the Zee5 plans that fans can avail:

Zee5 All Access + Sports (3 Months)

Price : INR 799 (INR 266/month)

Ad-supported

Covers the entire FIFA World Cup 2026

Zee5 Premium Annual Plan

Price: INR 1,699 per year (₹142/month)

Includes 4K Ultra HD streaming

Dolby Atmos audio support

Streaming on up to four devices simultaneously

Access to Zee5’s wider premium entertainment catalogue

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 on television screens?