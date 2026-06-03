FIFA World Cup 2026: How much will fans have to pay to watch tournament on Unite8 and ZEE5?

As soon as it was disclosed that the Zee Entertainment Enterprises will officially broadcast the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, fans have been wondering how much they will have to pay in order to witness the first-ever 48-team showpiece event across the North Americas.
This development, of ZEEL acquiring the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup, came as a sigh of relief for a majority of Indian football fans. This had become a subject of wide discussion over the past few months, but thanks to Zee Entertainment, the quadrennial event has a new home in India.
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The 2026 edition, which will be co-hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada, begins from June 12 onwards with the finale set to take place on July 20. This will the first-ever expanded World Cup edition and that’s why it is touted to break every possible record, whether in terms of ticket sales or views.
Fans who want to watch matches digitally, whether on their mobile phones or laptops, they will be able to stream every single game on the Zee5 app and website. ZEEL will be putting the tournament behind its premium subscription offering in order to expand its sports streaming business and grow subscribers.
Here are all the Zee5 plans that fans can avail:
Zee5 All Access + Sports (3 Months)
Price: INR 799 (INR 266/month)
Ad-supported
Covers the entire FIFA World Cup 2026
Zee5 Premium Annual Plan
Price: INR 1,699 per year (₹142/month)
Includes 4K Ultra HD streaming
Dolby Atmos audio support
Streaming on up to four devices simultaneously
Access to Zee5’s wider premium entertainment catalogue
Traditional television viewers can catch the matches on Zee’s fresh Unite8 Sports network. To handle the packed group stages where games are certain to overlap, the broadcasts will be divided across the network’s four distinct channels with both English and Hindi commentary.
Upon completion of the required approvals from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, these 4 channels have gone live: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD
Here are all the distribution partners: Dish TV, Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Sun Direct, Siti Networks, Indian Cable Net Company Ltd., Hinduja Global, Fastway, Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Ltd. (APSFL), Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd. (KCCL), Thamizhaga Cable TV Communications, VK Digital, UCN Cable Network, Take One, Sri Sai Cable, Kal Cable, Digiana, Bhimavaram and Axom, among others.
Unite8 Sports 1 — ₹7
Unite8 Sports 1 HD — ₹9
Unite8 Sports 2 — ₹8
Unite8 Sports 2 HD — ₹11
Consequently, the price tag will depend on the options provided by individual cable and DTH operators, even if ZEEL has already released its baseline channel rates.
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