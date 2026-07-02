FIFA World Cup 2026: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal heads to Dallas to catch Lionel Messi and Argentina in action

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen attending Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 match vs Jordan in Dallas last week.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal at FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Dallas. (Source: X)

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made full use of a break from international cricket, as he is not part of T20I or ODI sides on tour of England, to head to the United States for FIFA World Cup 2026. Jaiswal was seen at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas last week to watch Lionel Messi’s Argentina take on Jordan in a Group stage clash.

Rajasthan Royals shared images of star opener Jaiswal at the Dallas Stadium to witness Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 where Lionel Messi came off the bench to score his record-extending 19th World Cup goal. Taking to their official Instagram page, Jaiswal’s IPL franchise posted some pics of the dashing left-hander in the stadium watching the match while wearing the iconic white and blue striped number 10 Lionel Messi jersey of the defending champions.

Referring to his jersey number 64 for the Indian team, RR posted, “Round of 32 mein humara 64: Present sir”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Jaiswal has not been selected for the ODIs against England away from home, which will start from July 14 onwards as former India captain Virat Kohli has returned to the squad after recovering from injury.

During the ODI series against Afghanistan earlier this month, he got two matches to play, scoring 4 and 110 not out. He had been roped in as a replacement for an injured Virat Kohli, who missed the series due to a hamstring injury but looks to be on track for a return in England ODIs, having undergone fitness tests in Bengaluru.

In six ODIs, Jaiswal has made 285 runs at an average of 71.25 and a strike rate of 97.60, with two centuries and a best score of 110 not out. Before this, he had a decent stint with RR in their playoff qualification finish, scoring 427 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.50, with a strike rate of 152.60 and three fifties and a best score of 77 not out. Jaiswal was retained for Rs 18 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season.

Meanwhile, defending champions Argentina reached Miami for their round of 32 FIFA World Cup against Cabo Verde scheduled for Saturday. Argentina registered a 3-0 win over Algeria to start the campaign, followed by a 2-0 win over Austria and ended the league stage with a 3-1 win over Jordan.

In their final league stage match against Jordan, which the defending champions won 3-1, Messi came off the bench to score his 6th goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi etched another remarkable milestone into football history by becoming the first men’s player to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches.