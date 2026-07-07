FIFA World Cup 2026: India star Sandesh Jhingan expecting a tactical RO16 match between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Egypt

The Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 wraps up with 2 much anticipated matches between reigning champions Argentina and former African champions Egypt. In the subsequent match, Switzerland will going head-to-head with Colombia.
Yesterday, we witnessed a heartbreaking exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, who endured a narrow 1-0 loss against top title contenders Spain. Tonight, Egypt has the chance to show Lionel Messi and Argentina the exit door but the African are nowhere near the level of La Roja.
However, Indian national team and FC Goa defender Sandesh Jhingan, who sits as a panelist in the FIFA World Cup broadcast, believes that defensive discipline and quick decision-making will decide who reaches the quarterfinals.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Argentina vs Egypt Live Streaming Info: Lionel Messi eyes another MASSIVE record vs Mohamed Salah’s Pharaohs
Looking back at Argentina’s last match against Cape Verde, where the defending champions conceded two goals, Jhingan insists there is no reason to panic about their backline. He points out that Argentina has barely conceded over their last 15 games.
“Of course, when you concede two goals, people immediately question the defence. But one average performance shouldn’t make you feel you’re suddenly not good enough, just like one great performance shouldn’t make you think you’re invincible. If you look at Argentina’s record over the last 10-15 games, they have hardly conceded. For me, one of their biggest strengths is their defensive solidity, and they’ll look at the Cabo Verde game as just a small bump in the road,” Sandesh Jhingan said via Zee5.
For him, their defensive strength remains their biggest asset and the Cape Verde match was just a minor slip-up. He expects Lionel Scaloni’s side to look much sharper against Egypt.
When it comes to Egypt, Jhingan expects them to sit deep and use the raw pace of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush on the counter-attack. However, he noted that Argentina’s relentless counter-pressing will make this difficult.
La Albiceleste have a habit of running around in packs the moment they lose the ball, shutting down transition options. Jhingan also believes that if Egypt want to stop Lionel Messi, they should not focus on marking him one-on-one. Instead, they must cut off the passing lanes from midfield players like Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister.
“Egypt will probably sit back and look to hit Argentina on the counter because that’s where their strengths lie. But one thing I admire about Argentina is how quickly they counter-press after losing possession. If Egypt wants to minimise Messi’s influence, the key isn’t trying to stop him one-on-one, it’s cutting off the supply from players like Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister. That’s the only realistic way to reduce his impact,” Sandesh Jhingan concluded.
The second last Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt will take place today from 9:30PM (IST) onwards at the Atlanta Stadium. Fans can watch the entire action unfold exclusively on the Zee5 app/website as well as the Unite8 Sports channels.
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