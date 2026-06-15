FIFA World Cup 2026: Peace deal DONE, Iran hope for ‘joy and entertainment’ after landing in US ahead of New Zealand clash

War-hit Iran will open their campaign in FIFA World Cup 2026 with a clash against New Zealand at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday.

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Iran football team will face off against New Zealand in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Los Angeles. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Iran vs New Zealand Group G: Just hours after a peace deal to halt the Iran-United States War was signed, the national team from West Asia have landed at the Los Angeles airport ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash against New Zealand at Sofi Stadium in LA on Monday. Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei appeared optimistic in their first media conference after landing in the US.

“I am very happy to be representing the great, proud and strong nation of Iran,” Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said through a translator in a press conference at the SoFi stadium.

“I hope that football ​will bring about joy and enjoyment, and bring closer the cultures and countries,” he added.

Iran stamped their class in the Qualification campaign with a dominant show in the multi-tiered AFC Qualifying cycles. Coach Ghalenoei managed to convert Iran’s home ties in to an ‘unbeatable fortress’ spearheaded by clinical finishing of Mehdi Taremi.

“I have felt the tension from the first moment we arrived at this World Cup. At any tournament when there is tension, we won’t have the same beautiful experience we always talk about with peace and joy. … I know it wasn’t just us. I know several countries had visa problems and changes with training camps. Before we arrived, the feeling, the sensation people always have, how they look forward to the World Cup, I think this time maybe they haven’t had the same feeling,” Taremi said through an interpreter ahead of the match vs New Zealand.

Iranian training base is in Mexico, some 225kms away from Los Angeles – the venue of their opening game. Iran are ranked 20th in the FIFA rankings and lost just once in their Qualifying campaign in 10 matches.

New Zealand, on the other hand, lost to England 1-0 in a warm-up match while scoring 19 goals in three games during World Cup qualification, beating Tahiti, Vanuatu, and Samoa.

Iran have faced New Zealand twice in their history with last meeting between the two sides coming in 2003 during an international friendly with ended in a 1-1 draw.

WATCH: Iran’s national soccer squad left their Tijuana base camp to a rousing send-off, with supporters lining five-deep on a packed sidewalk outside their hotel on the eve of their World Cup opener against New Zealand in Los Angeles https://t.co/6W0fr0XoeA pic.twitter.com/hhzjH1RGJ0 — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) June 15, 2026

Here are all the details about Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match…

When will Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match take place?

The Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match will take place on Monday, June 15 (Tuesday in India time).

What time will Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match kick off?

The Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match will kick off at 630am IST.

Where will Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match take place?

The Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

How can I watch Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match LIVE on TV in India?

The Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match live streaming in India?

The Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match Squads

Iran: Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand

Defenders: Danial Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Omid Noorafkan, Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Mehdi Torabi, Aria Yousefi

Attackers: Ali Alipour, Dennis Eckert, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Shahriyar Moghanlou, Mehdi Taremi

New Zealand: Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud

Defenders: Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders: Lachlan Bayliss, Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Eli Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenić, Sarpreet Singh, Ryan Thomas

Attackers: Kosta Barbarouses, Jesse Randall, Ben Waine, Chris Wood