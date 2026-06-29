FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran’s tumultuous campaign ends after strict US restrictions

Iran has been knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, narrowly failing to reach the Round of 32 in heartbreaking fashion. The elimination concludes a highly tumultuous campaign for the Iranian team, who had to play their group stage matches under strict restrictions imposed by the host nation, the United States, amid ongoing political tensions.
Iran finished third in Group G with three points, following hard-fought draws against Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. Their exit was sealed on Saturday night in dramatic fashion. For a brief moment, Iran appeared to have advanced on tiebreakers when Algeria scored in stoppage time to take a 3-2 lead over Austria.
However, Austria scored a stunning equalizer on the final play of the game, securing a draw that officially knocked Iran out of the tournament by just one spot.
The team’s journey was heavily impacted by geopolitics. Following the outbreak of conflict in February, Iran requested to move its group-stage base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Mexico. The team was eventually allowed to base itself in Tijuana just two weeks before the tournament began.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of Round of 32 matches – Schedule, Venue, TV timing and more
The restrictions on the squad were severe. For their first two matches near Los Angeles, the Iranian team was only permitted to travel to the United States the day before the match and was forced to return to Mexico immediately after the final whistle.
While the U.S. government eased these rules slightly for the final group match in Seattle, allowing the team to arrive two days early, head coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed deep frustration over their treatment.
Following the draw with Egypt, Ghalenoei stated that the host nation treated them in the worst possible way and praised his players, saying their resilience under such conditions should go down in history.
“What these young Iranian national team players have done should be recorded in history,” Ghalenoei said. “Why? Because the host treated us in the worst possible way.”
Off the pitch, the matches drew heavy attention. During Iran’s opening game, hundreds of Iranian-Americans protested outside the stadium calling for political change in Tehran, while thousands of fans filled the stands, creating a mixed atmosphere of cheers and boos during the national anthem.
Following their elimination on Saturday night, the Iranian team released an official statement expressing their heartfelt appreciation to the people of Mexico and the city of Tijuana for their hospitality during a incredibly difficult tournament.
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