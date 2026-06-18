FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi DENIED from entering Canada for match fixing probe in France

Elye Wahi was involved in an incident during a Ligue 1 match when an unusual amount of bets were placed worldwide on the striker potentially receiving a yellow card against Nice earlier in May

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File photo of Ivory Coast at the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Credits: IANS)

In an unexpected turn of events, Canadian authorities have denied entry to Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi who is currently being investigated for a match fixing incident that occurred well before his side’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E opener against Ecuador on Monday, June 15. The African outfit had defeated their South American counterparts 1-0 at the Philadelphia Stadium.

Ivory Coast will take on 4-time champions Germany in their second Group E game on Sunday at the Toronto Stadium but ahead of the match they have a serious concern to address. Elye Wahi has been denied to enter Canada until his match fixing charges are quashed.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico, South Korea eye top position in Group A

But when did Wahi got into such an incident?

According to reports, Elye Wahi was involved in an incident during a Ligue 1 match when an unusual amount of bets were placed worldwide on the striker potentially receiving a yellow card against Nice earlier in May.

The French league authorities were subsequently alerted about this case by those who monitor betting markets around the globe. They reported that suspicious betting activities were carried out internationally during Nice’s game against Metz, the club Elye Wahi plays for.

Ligue 1 then reported the incident to relevant authorities, including the local police and the French Football Federation. Elye Wahi was even arrested on May 29 as part of the investigation. “The investigation concerns alleged offenses of organized fraud, organized sports corruption, receiving stolen goods, and money laundering,” an official said.

But the Ivory Coast federation denied knowing about any of this, claiming that they haven’t been informed on this issue concerning Elye Wahi. The FIF also issued a statement, conveying that they are fully supporting the player in his situation and that he remains a key part of the team.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina hope to turn the tide in Group B

“During this particularly delicate period, the FIF offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him. Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team,” the statement read.