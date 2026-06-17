FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe breaks HUGE French record of Just Fontaine in 3-1 win over Senegal, he has become…

Captain Kylian Mbappe scored twice as last edition's runners-up France hammered Senegal 3-1 in a Group I match of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

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France captain Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Senegal in FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

France vs Senegal FIFA Worlds Cup 2026 Group I: Captain Kylian Mbappe set the FIFA World Cup 2026 alight with a brilliant brace in their opening Group I clash against Senegal at the MetLife Stadium in New York on Tuesday. Mbappe became the first-ever footballer to score two or more goals in five different World Cup matches.

Apart from Tuesday night’s show, Mbappe has scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina, scored twice against Poland and Denmark in 2022 and also twice against the ‘Albiceleste’ in the 2018 edition. He also moved past Pelé and Just Fontaine with 14 World Cup goals, celebrating by mimicking a ‘flutist’ as he had promised, and also equaled the record of Germany’s Gerd Muller.

“He could have scored four or five goals, OK, theoretically, but we’re happy with two goals,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

Watch Kylian Mbappe score against Senegal HERE…

Kylian Mbappe’s screamer from this angle is insane pic.twitter.com/x4Q1QefxY4 — Fabrizio Mbappe (@Fabrizo_km) June 16, 2026

Mbappé managed 14 touches in the scoreless first half – the fewest of any player – then put 2022 finalists ahead in the 66th minute. The French skipper burst past Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly, turned onto a diagonal pass from Michael Olise and slid the ball past Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy from outside the 6-yard box.

Mbappé then ran toward the corner, brought both hands to his lips and air-tooted for a few seconds. “If he wants to miss the first half again and score two goals in the second half in another match, that’s OK with me,” Deschamps said.

Bradley Barcola doubled France’s lead in the 82nd, two minutes after entering, while Senegal’s Ibrahim Mbaye cut the deficit in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Mbappé scored just 68 seconds later on a spectacular right-footed shot from 30 yards. “A crazy goal,” French defender William Saliba said.

Mbappé also became France’s career goal-scorer with 58 goals, one more than Olivier Giroud. “He can from time to time miss a game or two but on one action he really is able to tip the scales and bring his team to victory,” Deschamps said. “People say he doesn’t defend enough. Well, he’s not here to defend.”

Austria hammer debutants Jordan 3-1

Austria football team celebrated their return to FIFA World Cup after 28 years with a brilliant 3-1 win over debutants Jordan at the Levi’s Stadium in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Austrians were powered by Romano Schmid, an own goal by Jordan defender Yazan Al Arab and a Marko Arnautovic penalty deep into injury time for their big win.

Austria played 30th FIFA World Cup till date and not a single one of them has finished goalless. Austria took the lead in the 20th minute, when Schmid whipped home an unstoppable drive from the edge of the area.

Jordan managed to restore parity in the contest within five minutes thanks to Ali Olwan’s solo effort. Arnautovic thought he had got Austria back into the lead in the 67th minute but after a VAR on-field review, the effort was ruled out for a handball in the build-up play by Stefan Posch.

Arnautovic and his teammates were celebrating again soon afterwards though, when the unfortunate Al Arab headed into his own net to put Austria back in front.

(How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Link: https://www.zee5.com/)