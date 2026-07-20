FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe finishes 1st, Lionel Messi at 2nd – Here are the final Golden Boot standings

Kylian Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot with a total of 10 goals while Lionel Messi bagged 8 throughout the tournament. Here is the full list

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Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates his goal during the bronze final match between France and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami, the United States, July 18, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

France captain Kylian Mbappe finished as the winner of the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after ending the tournament with 10 goals in eight matches. It was another remarkable World Cup campaign for the French superstar, who became the first player to win the Golden Boot twice, having also claimed the award in Qatar in 2022.

Mbappe was in outstanding form throughout the tournament. He scored in every knockout round and signed off with two goals against England in the 3rd place playoff, taking his tally to 10. His performances also helped him become the highest goal scorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history, moving past Lionel Messi during the tournament.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Every major milestone broken during the first-ever 48-team tournament

He finished with 22 World Cup goals in just 22 appearances.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi finished 2nd in the Golden Boot race with 8 goals. The 39-year-old enjoyed another memorable World Cup, leading Argentina to the final and becoming the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick.

However, he could not find the back of the net in the title clash against Spain, allowing Mbappe to comfortably secure the award.

England’s Jude Bellingham finished 3rd with 7 goals and an assist and he is level with Norway’s Erling Haaland, who also scored the same number of goals.

Frenchman Ousmane Dembele and English captain Harry Kane are level on 6 goals each. Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal is in at 7 with 5 to his name, while Senegal’s Ismalia Sarr, Mexico’s Julian Quinones and Brazil’s Vinicius Junior conclude the top 10 with 4 goals each.

Rank Player Goals 1 Kylian Mbappe 10 2 Lionel Messi 8 3 Jude Bellingham 7 4 Erling Haaland 7 5 Ousmane Dembele 6 6 Harry Kane 6 7 Mikel Oyarzabal 5 8 Ismalia Sarr 4 9 Julian Quinones 4 10 Vinicius Junior 4

Although Kylian Mbappe finished as the tournament’s leading scorer, France fell short of reaching the final. Didier Deschamps’ side lost to Spain in the semi-finals before suffering a 6-4 defeat to England in the 3rd place playoff, despite Mbappe scoring twice.

In the finale earlier today, Spain went on to defeat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal to secure the country’s second FIFA World Cup title.

Spanish captain Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball award for his extraordinary performances throughout the 2026 campaign, while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were handed with the Silver and Bronze ball. 19-year-old center-back Pau Cubarsi was adjudged as the Best Young player of the tournament.