FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal equals Lionel Messi’s amazing RECORD in Spain’s 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Spain bounced back from a disappointing draw vs Cape Verde to hammer Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their second Group H match of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday.

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Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring against Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Photo: IANS)

Spain vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H: Lamine Yamal has arrived late but arrived in style in the FIFA World Cup 2026. On Sunday, Yamal emulated Argentina legend Lionel Messi’s record of being one of the youngest scorers in World Cup history. Yamal struck within the first 10 minutes of taking the field against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match at the Atlanta Stadium on Sunday.

The Barcelona teenager’s strike was the beginning of a 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia by the 2010 World Cup champions, who were held to a draw by Cape Verde in their opening game of the 2026 edition.

Yamal and Messi were both aged 18 years and 11 months when they scored their first-ever World Cup goals. Messi had achieved this feat in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

“The first game wasn’t really us, it was different, but now we’ve arrived and we’re going for more,” Yamal said.

“I’ve always dreamed of being at a World Cup, and being able to score in my first match as a starter is a dream. I watched the last World Cup from a classroom so being able to score here with my mum and my family in the stands is a dream come true,” Yamal added.

The Barcelona star even before making his World Cup debut is already considered one of the world’s top football stars after helping Spain win the UEFA Euro 2024 title at the age of just 16. He played only as a second-half substitute against Cape Verde but finally got his first World Cup start on Sunday.

“When there are players with individual attributes in this game that can work (beat opponents) one-on-one, they can make a difference. This is a player that makes a difference all the time in Spain and I think the better the physical condition, the more time he has, he’ll help his team even more,” said Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis after the match.

Spain have failed to advance beyond the round of 16 since winning their maiden World Cup title in 2010. They have only won three games during that run.

Oyarzabal, who was criticized for not touching the ball at all in the first 30 minutes against Cape Verde, provided wonderful assist for Yamal, but also scored two more with close range strikes in the 21st and 24th minute of the game.

Inside four minutes of the second half, the lead was extended when Marc Cucurella’s shot rebounded off Hassan Altambakti for an own goal.

Spain will now take on former champions Uruguay in their final Group H match