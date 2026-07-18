FIFA World Cup 2026: Last time Messi posted THIS, Argentina won World Cup – Everything you need to know

Messi posted on Instagram with the caption, "One more step," the exact words he had used after his side defeated Croatia in the 2022 semi-final

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Lionel Messi of Argentina attends the Fanatics Fest ahead of the final match between Argentina and Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Javits Center in New York, the United States, July 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Lionel Messi has once again sent Argentina fans into a major excitement, this time with a familiar Instagram post after guiding the reigning champions into the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The message immediately caught the attention of supporters because it was the same caption Messi shared after La Albiceleste reached the 2022 final in Qatar. Four years ago, at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Messi and co finally lifted the biggest trophy in football and fans are now hoping for history to repeat itself.

The South Americans booked their place in the 2026 final after a dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals. The holders found themselves trailing after Anthony Gordon gave England the lead but they staged superb a late comeback. Enzo Fernandez equalized before Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in stoppage time from a Messi assist, sealing back-to-back World Cup final appearances for Lionel Scaloni’s side.

Soon after the victory, Messi posted on Instagram with the caption, “One more step,” the exact words he had used after his side defeated Croatia in the 2022 semi-final. That earlier post became iconic after Argentina went on to beat France on penalties in one of the greatest World Cup finals ever.

With the same caption appearing again, fans quickly pointed out the similarity and flooded social media with messages predicting another title for La Albiceleste.

The post spread rapidly across social media, with many supporters calling it a lucky sign ahead of the final against Spain. Some fans even shared screenshots of the two Instagram posts side by side, highlighting how closely the moments matched. While Messi himself made no reference to the coincidence, it was enough to fuel excitement among Argentina supporters around the world.

“On to the finals!!!! We came back to draw strength to make another great match. Thank you very much to everyone who trusted this group!!! Come on Argentina,” the post read.

Messi has once again been at the heart of Argentina’s campaign. At 39, he has continued to lead from the front with goals, assists and match-winning displays. His performances have helped Argentina reach a second straight World Cup final, keeping alive their hopes of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the trophy.

Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s final with another World Cup title within touching distance. Messi has already said the team will “give it our all” as they prepare for the biggest match of the tournament. Whether the repeated Instagram caption proves to be another lucky sign remains to be seen, but it has certainly added another layer of excitement before the final.