FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi becomes only 3rd player ever after Just Fontaine and Jairzinho to…, check full list of records BROKEN vs Austria

Lionel Messi are climbed to the top of the goal-scorers list after scoring twice against Austria in their Group J match of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas on Monday.

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Argentina's Lionel Messi dribbles past Austria defenders during FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Dallas. (Photo: IANS)

Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi has finally ascended to the pinnacle of World Cup football with his twin strikes against Austria in the Group J match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Monday. Messi missed a penalty but came back to score twice against the Austrian to become the highest-ever goal-scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals, surpassing Germany’s Miroslav Klose – who had 16. France captain Kylian Mbappe has also risen to the second spot now by equaling Klose after scoring twice against Iraq later on Monday.

Messi broke multiple records on another record-breaking day on Monday after his incredible hat-trick in the tournament opener vs Algeria last week. The Argentina legend joined Just Fontaine and Jairzinho as just the third player to score in six successive World Cup matches.

He has scored 12 World Cup goals after turning 35 years of age, more than entire tally of legends like Thierry Henry (6), Cristiano Ronaldo (8), Maradona (8), Neymar (8), Rivaldo (8) and Harry Kane (10). Messi has also scored more goals at this World Cup (5) than 40 of the 48 teams have managed so far this tournament.

WATCH Lionel Messi break the record of Miroslav Klose HERE…

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores and becomes the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. A historic moment for Argentina. pic.twitter.com/Z2DiVZonuJ — World Cup 2026 (@WorldCupMedia_) June 22, 2026

“Beyond anything I’m so happy for the win. It was huge, tough and difficult. It would allow us to be relaxed to what’s ahead. All matches in this World Cup are very even, very intense. I’m enjoying this moment and craving to enjoy with my teammates,” Messi was quoted as saying by AP news agency

His first goal against Austria came in the 38th minute and two just days before his 39th birthday. It was the sixth consecutive World Cup game in which Messi has scored — joining France striker Just Fontaine and Brazil great Jairzinho as only players to do so.

“There were moments when I was really angry about missing the penalty, but I was able to make up for it,” said Messi, who has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards as the best player in Europe.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. The way things are going in the World Cup, the way it’s being played, it’s a very even game. No one is giving away anything,” Messi added.

Here are list of records broken by Lionel Messi vs Austria