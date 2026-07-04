FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi nets his 20th overall goal in Argentina’s nervy 3-2 victory over Cape Verde to set up RO16 clash against Egypt

Cape Verde's inspirational FIFA World Cup debut came to an end in a thrilling Round of 32 tie against the reigning champions Argentina who will face Egypt in the last 16

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Lionel Messi of Argentina greets the audience after the Group J match between Jordan and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, on Friday, June 27, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Lionel Messi is absolutely inevitable. Words are falling short to describe his greatness and what he can do whenever he puts on the Argentina jersey, especially at the FIFA World Cups. His excellence proved to be the point of difference yet again as Argentina cruised past an inspirational and determined Cape Verde side by 3-2 to advance to the Round of 16 of the on-going 2026 edition.

Argentina had fixed their meeting with Cape Verde, who made their debut World Cup appearance this year, by topping Group J, whereas the Island nation qualified to the Round of 32 after finishing second in Group H.

Cape Verde had a dramatic start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they held Spain, who finished as Group H winners, in a thrilling goalless draw. In their 2nd group outing, Cape Verde scored their first two goals in the competition in a 2-2 draw against Uruguay before confirming their Round of 32 berth with another 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia.

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Of course, Spain’s 4-0 and 1-0 victories over Uruguay and Saudi Arabia helped the Blue Sharks’ cause but Cape Verde showcased tremendous grit and remained unbeaten throughout the group stage. However, their inspirational journey finally came to an end today as they were beaten by the reigning champions but the minnows did not go out without putting up a strong fight.

What happened in the match?

Argentina started strongly and took the lead in the 29th minute. Lisandro Martínez delivered a perfectly weighted long pass to Lionel Messi, who controlled the ball with his trademark sublime touch before chipping it past Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

This historic strike marked Messi’s 20th career World Cup goal and his 7th of the on-going tournament. He also became the only player ever to score in 8 successive outings at the FIFA World Cup.

The only player in @FIFAWorldCup history to score in eight successive games… Lionel Messi 👏 pic.twitter.com/yRJCOF0BNT — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 3, 2026

However, Cape Verde refused to fold under the pressure. In the 59th minute, the Blue Sharks stunned the Miami crowd when Ryan Mendes picked out an unmarked Deroy Duarte in the penalty area. Duarte kept his composure to slot a low, precise shot into the bottom left corner past Emiliano Martínez, forcing a 1-1 tie that held until the end of regulation time.

The drama intensified in extra time. Argentina quickly restored their advantage in the 92nd minute when Lisandro Martínez curled a sharp finish under the crossbar following a flick-on from a corner kick. Yet again, Cape Verde fought back.

In the 103rd minute, Sidny Lopes Cabral cut inside past Alexis Mac Allister on the edge of the box and unleashed a stunning, curling right-footed shot into the top far corner to bring the African side level at 2-2.

The decisive blow finally arrived in the 111th minute. Messi whipped a dangerous corner kick into the box, where Cristian Romero rose highest to power a header toward goal. The ball took a wicked deflection off Cape Verde defender Diney Borges for an own goal, breaking the underdogs’ hearts.

Who will Argentina face in Round of 16?

Cape Verde’s late own goal helped Argentina seal a meeting with African outfit Egypt in their Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, July 7 in Atlanta.