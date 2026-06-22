FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi surpasses Miroslave Klose, Argentina legend becomes top goal scorer in World Cup history

The boy from Rosario, the 8-time Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi has added another feather on his cap as he surpassed Germany legend Miroslav Klose to become the highest goal scorer ever in the history of FIFA World Cup. Messi scored his record 17th goal against Austria in Argentina’s 2nd Group J game at the Dallas Stadium.
This was just another example of why Lionel Messi is regarded as the best in the world. The magician is just so unpredictable. No one, not even an Argentine fan, would have expected that Messi would be scoring the opening goal against the discipline Austrian side but Messi showed exactly why he is a freak of nature.
In the previous FIFA World Cup edition in 2022, Lionel Messi achieved his ultimate dream of becoming a world champion in Qatar after beating a very strong French side. This time, as the captain of the reigning champions, Messi has become the most prolific goal scorer ever, in almost every sense and comparison – be it stats or legacy.
Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Austria in the 38th minute following a fluid team move by Argentina. Messi started the attack from deep before sprinting unmarked into the penalty area. Thiago Almada picked up the play and laid it off to the left for defender Facundo Medina.
Medina delivered a precise, low cutback into the box, which Thiago Almada cleverly stepped over to dummy the Austrian defense. The ball rolled perfectly into the path of the arriving Argentine captain, who swept a clinical, first-time left-footed finish past goalkeeper Alexander Schlager into the bottom corner. The goal reignited Argentina’s charge for a title defense.
Lionel Messi has won 46 collective trophies for club and country, making him the most decorated football player in history.
His senior career haul includes 35 trophies with Barcelona, highlighted by 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey trophies, and 4 UEFA Champions League titles. At Paris Saint-Germain, he secured 2 Ligue 1 titles and 1 Trophy des Champions, followed by 1 Leagues Cup victory with Inter Miami.
Internationally, Messi has captured 5 major trophies with Argentina: the 2022 FIFA World Cup, 2 Copa America titles (2021, 2024), the 2022 Finalissima, and a 2008 Olympic Gold Medal.
Argentina Starting XI (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez
Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Almada
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez
Austria Starting XI (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Alexander Schlager
Defenders: Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, David Alaba, Konrad Laimer
Defensive Midfielders: Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager
Attacking Midfielders/Wingers: Romano Schmid, Paul Wanner, Marcel Sabitzer
Forward: Michael Gregoritsch
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