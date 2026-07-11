FIFA World Cup 2026: Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler gives his predictions for remaining quarter-final matches

While preview Argentina vs Switzerland and England vs Norway, former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler made his predictions as a key Zee5 panelist

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England's head coach Thomas Tuchel (L) and player Harry Kane attend a press conference ahead of quarterfinal between Norway and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami, the United States, July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Ahead of the much-anticipated last two quarter-final matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between England vs Norway and Argentina vs Switzerland, former English and Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler, who is an expert of the Zee5 panel, made his predictions and analysis of both the matches taking place tomorrow.