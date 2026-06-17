FIFA World Cup 2026: Major SCARE in Germany’s preparations as dangerous snake spotted at their North Carolina base

Several teams have reportedly come up against copperheads, a dangerous type of snake common in parts of the US

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Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann (R) and Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic attend a press conference ahead of the group stage match between Germany and Curacao at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Houston Stadium, Houston, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

A bizarre incident took place in Germany’s training camp for the FIFA World Cup 2026 when a snake was spotted at their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The situation has frightened some of the players who are now worried about what might be hiding in the grass. This is certainly a first in this edition, which is being co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.