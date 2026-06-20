FIFA World Cup 2026: Matheus Cunha double and Vinicius Jr star in Brazil’s 3-0 win, Haiti first team to be eliminated

Neymar-less Brazil have jumped to the top of the Group C points table after their 3-0 win over Haiti in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Philadelphia on Friday.

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Brazil's Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring against Haiti in FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Source: X)

Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C: Five-time former champions Brazil kept their dreams of qualifying for the Round of 32 alive with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Haiti in their Group C match at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Friday. Matheus Cunha struck twice while ‘Player of the Match’ Vinicius Jr scored a goal and provided an assist as the Brazilians bounced back from a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening game.

Brazil have now moved to the top of the table in Group C based on their superior goal difference but are level on 4 points each with Morocco, who defeated Scotland earlier on Friday. Haiti, the first sovereign Black nation in the world after fighting against France for independence in 1804, had qualified for the World Cup for the first time after 52 years – their last appearance being in 1974 World Cup.

Manchester United star Cunha, scored twice in the 23rd and 36th minute to open the scoring for the Selecao. With his brace against Haiti, Cunha now have more goals than he scored for Brazil in the last 24 matches for his country.

Cunha brought cheer for the massive number of Brazilian supporters among the 68,324 spectators at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium on Friday when he tapped in a rebound for his first-ever goal in the World Cup. He then doubled Brazil’s lead with a left-footed strike in the 36th minute to put the South American side in control.

There was, however, concern with fitness of Brazil forward Raphinha, who had to be subbed out with an injury in the first half of game. Brazil’s star player Neymar Jr has already missed the first two matches in the World Cup with a calf-injury.

Real Madrid star Vinícius, who scored in the 32nd-minute to earn a draw against Morocco in the last Group C match, helped Brazil score the opening goal on Friday when his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Johny Placide but Cunha was there to slam home the rebound to make it 1-0.

Vinícius then managed to get a pass through the Haitian defense to find Cunha and he slammed one high into the net to make it 2-0. The Brazil striker then closed the first half with his second goal of the World Cup and that was enough to keep Brazil in front.

The five-time champions are seeking their first World Cup title since 2002 as they close Group C play against Scotland on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Link: https://www.zee5.com/)