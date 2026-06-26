FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet Katia Itzel Garcia, Mexico’s first female referee at the quadrennial competition

Katia Itzel Garcia took charge of the Group F finale between the Netherlands and Tunisia at the Kansas City Stadium where the Dutch unit confirmed pole position in their group

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Referee Katia Itzel Garcia Mendoza (R) reacts during the Group F match between the Netherlands and Tunisia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in the United States on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

In a first at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Katia Itzel Garcia has become the first female referee from Mexico to officiate a game in the on-going 48-team tournament, which is about to reach its knockout stages. She becomes only the 2nd woman in the history of the Men’s competition to take charge of a match.

In the previous edition at Qatar (2022), France’s Stephanie Frappart had broken all the stereotypes to become the first-ever woman referee in a FIFA World Cup match.

Frappart had officiated a Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany. She was also joined by assistant referees Neuza Back of Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico to form the first all-female on-field officiating crew at the competition.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Uruguay players revolt against head coach Marco Bielsa ahead of must win meeting with Spain

Carrying forward that legacy, Katia Itzel Garcia took charge of the Group F finale between the Netherlands and Tunisia at the Kansas City Stadium where the Dutch unit confirmed pole position in their group.

What was more unique was the custom designed uniform she wore during the match which featured the colors of the Mexican flag, which symbolized national pride on the global stage. Her appointment is being seen as a landmark moment for Mexican refereeing and for the growing representation of women in elite football officiating at the world level.

Netherlands finish group stages with 100% win record

Meanwhile, the Netherlands finished the group stages with a 100% win record with 2 wins and a draw, whereas their opponents Tunisia bowed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 without registering a single win.

The Oranje made a perfect start to the match as they took the lead in just the 3rd minute through a dangerous cross from Denzel Dumfries which was inadvertently turned inside by Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri for an own goal while trying to clear the ball.

Within 4 minutes, Ronald Koeman’s side doubled their advantage after Virgil van Dijk kept a corner kick alive inside the area before setting up Brian Brobbey who made no mistake from close range to find the back of the net for the 3rd time in the tournament.

The Dutch unit continued to dominate possession for the remaining 1st half with Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders dictating play in midfield as Tunisia struggled to create meaningful opportunities.

In the 2nd half, the North Africans showed greater urgency after the break and pulled a goal back in the 54th minute when Hazem Mastouri rose highest to meet Hannibal Mejbri’s corner and powered a header beyond the goalkeeper.

However, the Netherlands quickly restored their 2-goal cushion with Tijjani Reijnders assisting defender Jan Paul van Hecke from a corner to score his first international goal and effectively put the result beyond doubt.

The Netherlands will now face reigning African champions Morocco in their round of 32 match on Tuesday, June 30 in Monterrey Stadium.