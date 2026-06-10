FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico City Opening Ceremony: Shakira, Burna Boy, Who are TOP performers, when and where to watch, Live Streaming and TV timings, Salma Hayek will…

The first of three FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies will be held in Mexico City on June 11 from 11pm IST onwards.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will take place in Mexico City on Thursday. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico City Opening Ceremony: One of the biggest sporting events in the world – the FIFA World Cup 2026 – is set to kick off on June 11 with a clash between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. It will be biggest-ever World Cup in the history of the sport with 48 nations and 104 matches set to take place in the tournament and three different opening ceremonies being planned by the world governing body FIFA in the hosts countries – Mexico, Canada and the United States of America.

The first of these three opening ceremonies will take place in Mexico City on Thursday night with superstar Shakira set to be the highlight of the performance. The opening ceremony will be held around 90 minutes before kick-off time in the Mexico vs South Africa match – from 11pm IST onwards.

The opening ceremonies will be interconnected with a shared ‘theme’ which has been planned to unite the three host nations of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The ceremonies are being produced by Marco Balich, the creative director who has orchestrated several Olympic opening ceremonies, including the 2026 Winter Games and major international sporting events.

“The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration.”

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Why this edition could be the biggest ever in history?

What will be the duration of FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico City opening ceremony?

The Mexico City opening ceremony will have a run time of around 16 minutes and 30 seconds while the corresponding functions in Toronto and Los Angeles will be about 13 minutes long in duration.

“The opening ceremony will showcase some of the most exciting voices in global music, bringing the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album to life with performances from Belinda, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Shakira,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Representing the host nation, Alejandro Fernández will perform the Mexican national anthem, while Tyla will perform the national anthem of South Africa, creating a powerful moment of pride before the tournament officially gets underway,” the statement added.

Salma Hayek will be special guest in Mexico City

Hollywood superstar Salma Hayek, who is also brand ambassador of FIFA World Cup 2026, is one of the special invites for the Mexico City opening ceremony on Thursday.

“Joining the pre-match ceremony, FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador Salma Hayek Pinault will welcome fans to Mexico City and celebrate the unifying spirit of football on the global stage. Hot off their recent collaborations, Ryan Castro will join J Balvin on stage during the opening ceremony for a powerful performance,” the FIFA statement read.

We’re Ready! The official video for DAI DAI, the FIFA World Cup Official 2026 song is here! ⚽️ @burnaboy https://t.co/8beSisvEF2 A big thank you to Leo Messi, Mbappé, Luis Díaz, Vinícius Jr, Rodri, Takefusa Kubo, Santiago Giménez, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, Christian… pic.twitter.com/vbNJY8CniO — Shakira (@shakira) May 23, 2026

Here is all you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony…

When will first of three FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony take place?

The first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 11.

Where will the first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony take place?

The first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will take place at the Mexico City Stadium.

What time will first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony get underway?

The first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will begin at 11pm IST and expected to last around 16 minutes and 30 seconds.

Who are the top stars performing in first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?

The top stars who will be seen in the first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be Belinda, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Shakira, who will bring the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album to life.

How can I watch first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony LIVE on TV in India?

The first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be available LIVE on TV on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch live streaming of first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in India?

The first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app in India.