FIFA World Cup 2026, Mexico vs South Africa Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch Live Football Match Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Co-hosts Mexico will take on South Africa in the opening Group A match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Estadio Azteca stadium on Thursday.

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Mexico will face South Africa in Group A match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at Estadio Azteca. (Image: AI)

Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026: The biggest-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will get underway on Thursday night as co-hosts Mexico face off against South Africa in a Group A match at the Estadio Azteca Stadium. Mexican football team, also known as ‘El Tri’ are making their 17th appearance in the history of the FIFA World Cup and will look to progress out of a tough group which also features South Korea and Czech Republic.

Mexico’s Estadio Azteca is set to create history of its own by becoming the first-ever venue to host three FIFA World Cup opening matches – in 1970, 1986 and now in 2026. More than 80,000 are expected to cheer the home side, who have been unbeaten in their last eight matches – the longest-ever unbeaten run by the side.

Manager Javier Aguirre said that the home team will look to maintain their composure with extra pressure of playing in front of their home crowd. “It’s true that the betting odds and lines put one team ahead of another,” Aguirre told reporters on Wednesday.

“The advantage of playing at home, the altitude and the support of your fans should make a difference; that’s something the players have to handle.As the favorite, you can’t lose your head,” the Mexico manager added.

The home side are seeking their first-ever victory in the World Cup opener after failing in the last 7 attempts in first-day or first-match fixtures. “Then we have one more reason to win tomorrow. We will break that statistic,” Aguirre said.

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Their opponents, South Africa, on the other hand, are ranked in 60th place as compared to Mexico’s 14th in the FIFA world rankings. The ‘Bafana Bafana’ are back in the World Cup mix after a gap of 16 years.

“For us, it will be a fantastic experience. It is very important that we keep ourselves to the ⁠game plan and don’t listen to what is happening ⁠in the stands,” South Africa coach Hugo Broos told the media on Wednesday.

Mexico vs South Africa head-to-head record

Co-hosts Mexico will be facing off against South Africa for only the fifth time in their history. Mexico have managed two wins while SA have only one win to their name and one match ended in a draw.

The last match between the two sides in fact come on the World Cup stage in the 2010 edition’s opening match in Johannesburg which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Here are all the details about Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match…

When will Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

The Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Thursday, June 11.

What time will Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match kick off?

The Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match will kick off at 1230am IST.

Where will Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

The Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

How can I watch Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match LIVE on TV in India?

The Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match live streaming in India?

The Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match Squads

Mexico: Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Rangel.

Defenders: Edson Alvarez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez, Mateo Chavez.

Midfielders: Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Orbelin Pineda.

Forwards: Alexis Vega, Armando Gonzalez, Cesar Huerta, Guillermo Martinez, Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez, Santiago Gimenez.

South Africa: Goalkeepers: Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss, Ronwen Williams.

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Khulumani Ndamane, Thabang Matuludi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Bradley Cross, Olwethy Makhanya.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams.

Forwards: Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko, Tshepang Moremi.