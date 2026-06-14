FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco become the first national team ever to field a starting XI of players born outside the country

Rather than relying heavily on domestic academies, Morocco's aggressive scouting across Europe has completely shifted the roster's dynamic, with 20 out of the 26 squad members now holding birth certificates from outside Morocco

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/fifa-world-cup-2026-morocco-become-the-first-national-team-ever-to-field-a-starting-xi-of-players-born-outside-the-country-8446646/ Copy

Fans of Morocco cheer before the group C match between Brazil and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in New York, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Morocco made international football history by fielding the first-ever starting lineup composed entirely of foreign-born players.

This historic team sheet represents the ultimate realization of the country’s extensive diaspora-first recruitment strategy, capitalising on FIFA’s eligibility rules to bring international talent into the national setup.

The historic eleven featured four players born in France, three in Spain, two in Belgium, one in the Netherlands, and one in Canada.

Key pillars included captain Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Madrid, and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, born in Montreal.

Rather than relying heavily on domestic academies, Morocco’s aggressive scouting across Europe has completely shifted the roster’s dynamic, with 20 out of the 26 squad members now holding birth certificates from outside Morocco.

This uniquely assembled squad put their tactical chemistry to the test in their opening Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, grinding out a highly competitive 1-1 draw against Brazil at MetLife Stadium. Morocco struck first in the 21st minute when Ismael Saibari finished a slick attacking move to give the underdogs a surprise lead.

Brazil responded in the 32nd minute through individual brilliance from Vinícius Júnior, who cut inside to curl an unstoppable strike into the far corner.

It turned into an end-to-end battle with both sides producing a combined 27 shots, forcing Bounou and Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker to pull off a string of vital saves. The disciplined Moroccan backline held firm under intense second-half pressure to secure a historic, well-earned point.