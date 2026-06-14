FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Netherlands vs Japan Group F Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch Live Football Match Score, TV Telecast, App Online

Netherlands will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey with a Group F clash against 'Blue Samurai' Japan at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Sunday.

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Netherlands will face Japan in a Group F match of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Netherlands vs Japan Group F: Three-time World Cup finalists Netherlands will have their task cut out in the Group F opening match against top-ranked Asian side – Japan – in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Sunday. The Dutch have ended up as runners-up in FIFA World Cup finals thrice from 11 previous successful qualifications (1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022) and reached the knockout phase of every tournament they have participated in from 1974 onwards.

They will be boosted by the availability of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and their leading scorer Memphis Depay for the opening game against Japan. Verbruggen had hurt his hip in a collision in the warm-up game against Uzbekistan on Monday.

Depay, who is the leading goal-scorer for Dutch with 55 goals, has been dealing with a thigh injury for several weeks before playing for Brazilian side Corinthians on May 24. Dutch coach Ronald Koeman said Depay has looked good since the start of the team’s preparations for the World Cup.

“He is an important player, has been for a very long time,” Koeman said through an interpreter, according to AP news agency. “He’s a key part to our possible success in this World Cup.”

Netherlands were dominant in their World Cup qualifying campaign, going unbeaten in UEFA qualifying Group G. They managed to notch up 20 points from a maximum of 24 with six wins and two draws.

Japan or the ‘Blue Samurai’ were flawless in the Asian Qualifying cycle as well. They managed to navigate a tough AFC Third Round campaign to make yet another appearance in the World Cup.

One player to watch for Japan will be teenager Kento Shiogai, who has forced his entry into the side with a dominant show in German football league. Ao Tanaka could start in his absence of mid-fielder Wataru Endo, who withdrew from the Japan squad and also retired from international football due to a foot issue.

Here are all the details about Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match…

When will Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match take place?

The Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match match will take place on Sunday, June 14 (Monday in India time).

What time will Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match kick off?

The Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match will kick off at 130am IST.

Where will Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match take place?

The Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match will take place at AT & T Stadium in Dallas.

How can I watch Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match LIVE on TV in India?

The Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match live streaming in India?

The Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match Squads

Netherlands: Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer

Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

Japan: Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki

Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka

Forwards: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda