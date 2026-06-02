FIFA World Cup 2026: New rules set to be implemented for the first-ever 48-team competition this summer, check FULL list

Ahead of the tournament opener on June 12, which will see co-hosts Mexico locking horns with South Africa, the apex governing body of world football released a set of new rules for a much more smoother and fairer conduct

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/fifa-world-cup-2026-new-rules-set-to-be-implemented-for-the-first-ever-48-team-competition-this-summer-check-full-list-8433885/ Copy

FIFA World Cup trophy photo. (Credits: IANS)

We are officially into the FIFA World Cup 2026 month as only 10 days remain for the start of this year’s biggest sporting spectacle across the North Americas. Ahead of the tournament opener on June 12, which will see co-hosts Mexico locking horns with South Africa, the apex governing body of world football released a set of new rules for a much more smoother and fairer conduct.

With a total of 48 countries participating for the very first time – the 2026 edition is expected to be the biggest World Cup ever. Online viewership, tickets and jersey sale records are all going to be shattered once the tournament begins. Fans from all parts of the world, even from those nations not participating, will flock into USA, Mexico and Canada in large numbers.

Yesterday, football fans across India were welcomed a delightful news after FIFA struck a deal with Zee Entertainment Enterprises for the live broadcast of the World Cup, ending a lengthy saga which had Indian fans absolutely baffled.

The deal between FIFA and Zee Entertainment will run until 2034 and it will cover more than 21 tournaments, including the centenary 2030 men’s World Cup in Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

With only 10

FIFA set to implement some revolutionary changes for the 2026 edition

It appears that FIFA is ready to implement some revolutionary rule changes in this World Cup edition. Along with the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the apex governing body has tightened the screws for a smoother and fairer conduct throughout the tournament.

Throw-in countdown: Players will not get more than 5 seconds to throw the ball inside once it goes out of play. However, if anyone tries to deliberately delay the restart, then the opposition will be awarded the throw-in instead.

Often times players use the throw-in opportunities to slow down the game’s pace and scan the entire field but this new rule won’t allow them to do so.

Goal-kick countdown: Similarly for goal kicks, a keeper will get only 5 seconds to shoot or pass the ball away and in case of any deliberate attempt to run down the clock, the opposition will be awarded a corner kick automatically.

Time limit for substitutions: Only 10 seconds is what a player will have to leave the pitch from the nearest point once the digital display is up. If that is not complied with, then teams will have to play with 10 men for at least a minute before the replacement walks inside.

Off-field treatment rule: Whenever players leave the field to receive medical treatment near the sidelines, they will have to remain out for at least a minute (60 seconds) before reentering. Exceptions can be made in case of serious injuries and if anyone is booked or sent off the pitch.

Players cannot cover their mouth: This serious change, which is set to be implemented on all footballing competitions around the world, will be important to curb to racism. During confrontations, no one is allowed to cover their mouths and in case anyone does so, they will be shown a straight red card.

Hydration breaks: Players will get hydration breaks for three minutes across both halves with the timeout set to be taken in mid-way of each half. However, in case of some major halt during injuries around the 20th minute, referees can call for the break immediately.