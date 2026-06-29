FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Neymar is doing well enough to…’, says Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti before Round of 32 match vs Japan

Star striker Neymar Jr made his first appearance for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in their last match against Scotland which they won 3-0.

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Neymar Jr in action vs Scotland in FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are gunning for a record-extending six title when they go up against Japan in their Round of 32 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday. Their highest-ever goal-scorer finally made his first appearance in the World Cup after recovering from a calf injury in Brazil’s 3-0 win over Scotland in their last Group C match.

It was Neymar’s first match for Brazil after nearly three years as he came on as a76th minute substitute after missing the first two games against Morocco and Haiti due to right calf injury suffered during his stint with Santos.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed that Neymar has made significant progress in his recovery and is now capable of playing for longer periods of time ahead of Monday’s clash against the ‘Blue Samurai’.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Ancelotti said Neymar’s fitness has improved considerably over the past week. “In the last week, his progress has been significant,” Ancelotti told reporters on Sunday, as quoted by Reuters news agency. “Unfortunately, he could not play longer than 15 minutes before, but he is now doing well enough to play more.”

Neymar is Brazil’s leading goal-scorer with 79 goals in 130 international appearances. The 34-year-old forward appeared in each of the past three World Cups for Brazil, scoring eight goals.

Both Brazil and Japan have qualified for the Round of 32 in FIFA World Cup 2026 with unbeaten records and Ancelotti anticipates a tough outing in Houston.

“It was a good experience to know that Japan are one of the best teams in the world. We have full respect for them and will prepare for the game like it is a final, because to us it is a final,” the Brazil coach said.

Former Real Madrid manager Ancelotti stressed the importance of being mentally prepared for the challenges of ‘knockout’ stages – including the possibility of extra time and penalties.

“We need a strong mind and strong hearts. We have to be ready for anything that could take place in a knockout match, such as extra time or penalties. The team is ready, motivated and confident. But every match in this competition is very difficult,” Ancelotti said.

Brazil’s first-place finish in Group C extended their remarkable record of topping their World Cup group for a 12th consecutive tournament. The five-time champions have finished first in their group at every World Cup since 1982, maintaining an extraordinary 44-year streak of group-stage dominance.

Brazil and Japan last met in a friendly last October, when the ‘Blu Samurai’ recovered from two goals down to win 3-2 in Tokyo.

(How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Link: https://www.zee5.com/)