FIFA World Cup 2026: Nicolas Pepe double ends Curacao dream run, creates HISTORY for Ivory Coast in 2-0 win

Ivory Coast have qualified for the knockouts for their first time ever after four attempts with a 2-0 win over Curacao in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Thursday.

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Nicholas Pepe of Ivory Coast (centre) celebrates after scoring against Curacao in FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Photo: IANS)

Ivory Coast vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E: African nation Ivory Coast created history in the FIFA World Cup 2026 by qualifying for the knockouts for the first time in their history with a 2-0 win against the smallest nation in the tournament – Curacao – in their Group E clash at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Thursday. The star of Ivory Coast win was Nichola Pepe, who scored twice in the dominant win.

Ivory Coast now face the unenviable task of taking on either Norway or 2018 World Cup winners France powered by Kylian Mbappe, in their Round of 32 clash at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday. “We aren’t setting any limits for ourselves. I think we have huge potential,” Pepe was quoted as saying by AP news agency after the win.

The ‘Les Elephants’ have qualified for the knockout stages for first time in 4 attempts thanks to their star striker Pepe, who scored once each in both halves. Ivory Coast had beaten Ecuador 1-0 in their tournament opener — at the same Philadelphia stadium as Thursday’s game — and lost to Germany in their Group E second game.

“If we aim to go all the way, it doesn’t matter who we play,” Pepe added.

Curacao needed a win and instead failed to become the smallest nation to qualify for the knockout stages. Pepe, who plays for the La Liga side Villarreal, ended Curacao dreams early by scoring in the seventh minute and the lead held the rest of the game.

Ivory Coast had to endure plenty of challenges as the team, along with Senegal, were added in December by President Donald Trump’s administration to the list of countries with partial restrictions on entry to the United States, upsetting their World Cup travel plans.

“We know not everyone could make the trip, and we can see there were quite a few Ivorian fans in the stadium. So, I think this victory is for them too, and they richly deserve it,” Pepe said.

PM Anthony Albanese applauds Australia entry into Round of 32

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was full of praise for the national football team after the ‘Socceroos’ secured qualification for the Round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a goalless draw against Paraguay at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday. Taking to social media platform X, Albanese praised the team’s performance and said the nation was proud of their achievement.

“Onto the knockouts of a FIFA World Cup. What an effort by our @Socceroos. You’ve made the nation proud,” Albanese wrote.

Onto the knockouts of a FIFA World Cup. What an effort by our @Socceroos. You’ve made the nation proud. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Paraguay chose to go the defensive route for much of the game, while Australia dominated possession and created chances in a physical and intense clash. The Socceroos looked the more threatening side early on, with Jordan Bos, Aiden O’Neill and Cristian Volpato combining effectively down the right flank to trouble the Paraguayan defence.

Paraguay have also qualified for the Round of 32 but will face Germany in Boston on Monday while Australia’s most likely opponents are going to be Belgium.

(How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Link: https://www.zee5.com/)