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FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi to share stage with global stars like Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble and others in Opening Ceremony

FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi to share stage with global stars like Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble and others in Opening Ceremony

There will be three different opening ceremonies across the co-hosting nations and Nora will appear in the one that takes place in Canada. The 34-year-old will share the stage with some of the biggest celebrities across the world

Nora Fatehi set to feature in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony. (Photo credit: FIFA/Screengrab)

Indian actress Nora Fatehi is all set to make an international appearance when the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place next month. The showpiece event, which kicks-off from June 12, will be the first-ever edition to feature a total of 48 teams, 16 more than the previous ones which featured 32 nations from all across the globe. The summer extravaganza will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada for the very first time.

Yesterday, Colombian popstar Shakira teased her brand new FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem in collaboration with Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy. The track is named “Dai Dai”, which literally translates to “Go Go” in Spanish. The teaser has already garnered more than 2 million likes across social media platforms with the song set to release on May 14th worldwide.

Also Read: Watch: Shakira shows off FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem ‘Dai Dai’, teaser goes viral instantly, she becomes…

The official album roll-out for the tournament began on March 20 with the release of “Lighter” – a song which brings together artists from all the co-hosting nations. US based rapper-singer Jelly Roll brought the American country side tune while Carin Leon brought the Mexican flair on the beat produced by Canadian producer Cirkut.

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In the coming days, more and more songs will drop as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 official album.

Nora Fatehi set to make Indian representation at the global stage

Despite India’s absence at this year’s extended 48-team World Cup, the nation will have a representation in the form of Nora Fatehi at the opening ceremony. Although Nora comes from a Moroccan and Canadian descent, she has been a renowned name in the Indian film industry.

A historic Canadian Opening Ceremony Where cultures connect, Canada shines as football and music unite the world for the #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 8, 2026

There will be three different opening ceremonies across the co-hosting nations and Nora will appear in the one that takes place in Canada. The 34-year-old will share the stage with some of the biggest celebrities across the world.

The guest list includes Canadian-American singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, American singer Alessia Cara, Palestinian artist Elyanna and Canada’s Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble and William Prince. They will be joined by Bangladeshi-American DJ Sanjoy and French artist Vegedream.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Lionel Messi-led Argentina to open against Algeria, Spain and England enjoy easy groups

The Toronto Stadium will host the opening ceremony on Friday, June 12 from 7:30PM (IST) onwards under the creative production of Balich Wonder Studio. On the same day, two Group A matches will be played between co-hosts Mexico Vs South Africa and South Korea Vs Czechia.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Confirmed Groups

Group A: Mexico, Czech Republic, South Africa, South Korea

Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Haiti, Morocco, Scotland

Group D: United States, Australia, Paraguay, Turkey Group E: Curacao, Ecuador, Germany, Ivory Coast Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand Group H: Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Uruguay Group I: France, Norway, Senegal, Iraq Group J: Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Jordan Group K: Colombia, Jamaica, Portugal, Uzbekistan Group L: Croatia, England, Ghana, Panama

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