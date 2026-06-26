FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Norway vs France Live Streaming Info: Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland, as Frenchman guns for Lione Messi’s record

Erling Haaland's Norway and Kylian Mbappe's France will be gunning for top spot in Group I when they face off in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Boston on Friday.

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Norway will face France in Group I clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday. (Image: AI)

Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I: Two of the biggest superstars in the FIFA World Cup 2026 – Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will go up against each other when Norway take on France in their final Group I clash to determine the top spot at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Friday. Both sides have won their first two matches against Senegal and Iraq comfortably and finishing the Group on top before Round of 32 will what both these nations will want.

But for France and their skipper Mbappe, there is much more riding on the clash. Mbappe has stormed to 16 goals and level in 2nd place with Miroslav Klose in all-time scorers list in the World Cup. The Real Madrid striker is only 2 goals behind Argentina’s Lionel Messi and could equal the Argentina legend on Friday if he can notch up another brace – like he has done in the first two games in the tournament.

Mbappe already has 429 goals for his club and country while Norway and Manchester City striker Haaland has 356 goals – the top two goal-scorers below 30 years of age in Europe currently. Their record in UEFA Champions League is even more phenomenal with Mbappe having scored 70 times while Haaland has 57 strikes to his name.

But Haaland has the edge when it comes to international football, having scored 59 goals for Norway as compared to Mbappe’s 60 for France but amazingly in 48 fewer matches. Norway’s area of concern will be their defence, having managed only 2 clean sheets in the last 11 games after conceding goals to teams like Moldova, Estonia, New Zealand and Iraq.

The ‘Le Bleus’, on the other hand, have been unstoppable with 11 wins in their last 13 games and 6 goals in the first two matches already. This will be the 16th clash between Norway and France but the first since the 2022 World Cup runners-up claimed a 4-0 friendly win in Paris in May 2014.

Haaland’s Norway have won only two of the their previous 10 competitive matches, with their last win a 2-0 success in a European Championship qualifier in Oslo in June 1987. However, Norway have never beaten a fellow European nation at the World Cup with two draws and three losses.

Here are all the details about Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match…

When will Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match take place?

The Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will take place on Friday, June 26 (Saturday in India time).

What time will Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match kick off?

The Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will kick off at 1230am IST.

Where will Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match take place?

The Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will take place at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

How can I watch Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match LIVE on TV in India?

The Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match live streaming in India?

The Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match Squads

Norway: Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Møller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sørloth

France: Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram