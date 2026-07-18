FIFA World Cup 2026: Oliver Kahn plays down Messi vs Yamal debate, praises Spain’s evolution ahead of much anticipated final

The German great also praised Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente for changing the team's style of play according to different situations

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Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi. (Credits: IANS)

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn believes the FIFA World Cup 2026 final should not be viewed as a personal battle between Lionel Messi and Spain’s teenage star Lamine Yamal. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash between Argentina and Spain, Kahn said the two players are at completely different stages of their careers and comparing them is unfair.

Argentina will be aiming to defend their World Cup crown and win a fourth title, while Spain are chasing their second trophy. Although much of the build-up has focused on Messi and Yamal, Kahn feels the story goes beyond two individuals.

“There is no rivalry between them. Messi is close to the end of an incredible career, while Yamal is only just beginning his journey. Messi has been a role model for Yamal for years and both came through the same academy. It is a very special moment for the young player,” Kahn said.

The former Bayern Munich goalkeeper praised Yamal for handling the pressure that comes with playing on the biggest stage at just 19 years of age. He said winning the European Championship and now reaching a World Cup final is a remarkable achievement, but also a challenge that the youngster will have to deal with as his career progresses.

Kahn, however, believes Yamal has not yet shown his very best for Spain. According to him, the winger enjoys more freedom at Barcelona, whereas Spain’s system asks him to play a more disciplined role.

“Yamal has had a good tournament, but I still think he can offer much more. At Barcelona he plays with greater freedom. With Spain, he has more tactical responsibilities. That is something he will continue to improve over the next few years,” he explained.

He added that young players must first earn complete freedom in a national team filled with experienced stars such as Rodri.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain favorites Lionel but Messi can change everything for Argentina, says Robbie Fowler

Speaking about Messi, Kahn said the Argentina captain continues to have a unique presence on the pitch. He compared the forward’s influence to the respect he received from opponents during his own playing days.

“When Messi gets an opportunity, it usually ends in a goal. Goalkeepers know how dangerous he is. He has an aura that makes opponents nervous the moment he is in front of them,” Kahn said.

The German great also praised Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente for changing the team’s style of play. He believes Spain have moved beyond the slow possession-based football that made them famous more than a decade ago.

“Spain are much more direct now. They attack with greater purpose, use the width of the pitch well and move the ball forward much quicker. Adding a proper striker like Mikel Oyarzabal has also made them a stronger side,” he said.

Kahn also highlighted Argentina’s mentality as one of the biggest reasons behind their success. He said tactics remain important, but modern football is won by teams with strong character and belief.

“This World Cup has shown that defending alone is not enough. You need players with the right mentality and the courage to attack. Argentina have that balance, and Spain have shown it as well. That’s why both teams deserve to be in the final,” he concluded.