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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: All set for GRAND inauguration to world’s biggest football show with Shakira and Salma Hayek

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The first of three opening ceremonies in this tournament will get underway at the iconic Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday night.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be held in Mexico City on Thursday night. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The biggest-ever FIFA World Cup edition with unprecedented 48 teams and 104 matches is set to get underway on Thursday night. But before the footballing action begins, there will be grand opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico City – first of the unique three opening ceremonies planned for the tournament this time around.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States of America and three inter-connected opening ceremonies are planned in the three countries beginning with the one in Mexico City on Thursday night. The ceremonies are produced by Marco Balich, veteran of grand opening events at several Olympics opening events.

The opening ceremony at Mexico City will be the longest with a duration of 16 minutes and 30 seconds while the other two at Toronto and Los Angeles will be 13 minutes long. “The opening ceremony will showcase some of the most exciting voices in global music, bringing the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album to life with performances from Belinda, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Shakira,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Representing the host nation, Alejandro Fernández will perform the Mexican national anthem, while Tyla will perform the national anthem of South Africa, creating a powerful moment of pride before the tournament officially gets underway,” the statement added.

In addition to Shakira, Hollywood star Salma Hayek, who is also FIFA World Cup 2026 edition, will be present to lend additional glamour to the opening ceremony.

You can watch the LIVE telecast of the opening ceremony along with multiple group-stage matches of FIFA World Cup 2026 that will take place simultaneously on Zee5 app and website.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Update HERE –