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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: After Shakira, Nora Fatehi set to DAZZLE in Toronto

FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony Live: The tournament is set to witness its second grand celebration in two nights ahead of Group B match between Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto on Friday night.

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Nora Fatehi will part of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in Toronto in Canada. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony Live Updates: If Shakira set Mexico City alight on opening night of FIFA World Cup 2026, it is turn of Nora Fatehi to do the same in Toronto as the second of three opening ceremonies is set to get underway at BMO Field Stadium on Friday. The second opening ceremony will be a shorter affair – around 13 minutes long as compared to Mexico’s 16 minute 30 seconds function – and will be held ahead of Group B clash between co-hosts Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Apart from Nora Fatehi’s dazzling show, football fans can look forward to Canadian singers Michael Buble and Alanis Morissette and others like Alessia Cara, William Prince, Toronto-born Jessie Reyez and Palestinian singer Elyanna.

The three opening ceremony carry forward a same theme and in the Canadian ceremony, the World Cup ‘Jules Rimet’ trophy will be reimagined ‘as a mosaic, symbolising the people, cultures and communities that define the country’.

You can watch the Opening Ceremony LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

It will also be available for livestreaming on Zee5 website and app.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony Live Updates HERE –