FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay vs France and Canada vs Morocco live streaming details – All you need to know

Check out the full preview and live streaming detail for the France vs Paraguay and Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches

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Players of Canada attend a training session ahead of the round of 16 match between Canada and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua via IANS)

France enter this Round of 16 match at Philadelphia Stadium looking like true tournament favorites. Les Bleus have cruised through the competition, scoring goals with ease. They dominated the group stage before sweeping Sweden aside with a comfortable 3-0 victory in the Round of 32.

Their attacking line is firing at full strength, led by Kylian Mbappe, who already has six goals. Ousmane Dembele has chipped in with four goals, while Michael Olise has been the chief playmaker with five assists.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: How Harry Kane’s England will use Viagra to boost performance vs Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-QF

Paraguay, however, are living a true World Cup fairy tale. They pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the tournament by eliminating four-time champions Germany in the previous round.

After a Julio Enciso goal in normal time, goalkeeper Orlando Gill became the hero in a dramatic penalty shootout. Paraguay will rely on that exact defensive resilience and sharp counter-attacking to frustrate the French.

They have proven they can defend deep and take the few chances they get. Expect France to control the ball and press forward early, but they must avoid complacency against a Paraguay team that has found a knack for punishing giants.

Canada continue their historic run as they head to Houston Stadium for a massive clash against Morocco. It has been a tournament of firsts for the co-hosts, who secured their first World Cup point, their first win, and their first knockout appearance.

Jesse Marsch’s side showed great character to eliminate South Africa with a stoppage-time winner in the Round of 32. Led by the speed of Alphonso Davies and the sharpness of Jonathan David, Canada rely on energetic pressing and quick transitions. However, this match represents a massive step up in quality compared to their previous opponents.

Morocco arrive with a far superior tournament resume and plenty of knockout experience. The 2022 semifinalists finished level on points with Brazil in the group stage before knocking out the Netherlands on penalties in the last round.

The Atlas Lions are a physically powerful, well-organized unit featuring elite talent like Achraf Hakimi. They are incredibly tough to break down and know how to manage high-pressure knockout games.

Canada will have the crowd on their side, but Morocco’s tactical discipline and extra quality across the pitch make them the clear favorites to advance to the quarterfinals.