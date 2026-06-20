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Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron sent off due to THIS new rule – Know all about it

This new rule, which prohibits players from covering their mouth while speaking on the pitch, has been implemented in order to eliminate racism entirely from the game

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: June 20, 2026, 5:59 PM IST
Why was Miguel Almiron shown a straight red card?
Miguel Almiron after seeing a straight red card during Paraguay's match against Turkiye at the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image credits: Screengrab)

In a first, Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron has become the first victim of FIFA’s new rule of sending a player back to the dressing room with a straight red card if he covers his mouth while speaking on the pitch during a match. This rule was introduced by the apex governing body along with several others before the start of the 2026 World Cup edition across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The incident took place during Paraguay’s narrow 1-0 victory in their second Group D match against Turkiye who were knocked out of the competition after the result. Since the Turks lost back-to-back matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026, they are no longer in contention to reach the round of 32. 

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But the moment that caught the attention of football fans around the world was the red card to Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron. The incident took place deep into the added time of the 1st half when the South Americans were leading 1-0 through Matias Galarzas 2nd minute goal, which is the fastest in this FIFA World Cup edition. 

FIFA World Cup

Miguel Almiron had got into a heated verbal exchange with Turkiye defender Mert Muldur and it was during the argument that Almiron appeared to be bringing his hand up to cover his mouth while speaking.

Muldur, who was very well aware of the new rule change, immediately complained to the match officials. Following a quick review by the video assistant referee, referee Ivan Barton dished out a straight red card to Almiron, leaving Paraguay to play the entire 2nd half with 10 men.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 qualification scenarios EXPLAINED – Check who’s in and who’s out

The decision saw Miguel Almiron, a former Newcastle United player, getting reduced to tears as he left the pitch in sheer agony and distress.

Previously, players used to cover their mouths with their hands or shirts during arguments in order to prevent cameras from catching them. This used to allow players to direct offensive and racist slurs to their opponents without being caught.

However, all of this changed during an UEFA Champions League match where Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni racially abused Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Jr by covering his mouth. That’s why, in order to eliminate racism entirely from the beautiful game, FIFA decided to implement this ruling from the 2026 World Cup itself.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

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