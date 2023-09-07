Home

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up On Whether He Will Play In Tournament Or Not

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in the four Euro Cup 2024 qualifier matches since the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on whether he will play in FIFA World Cup 2026 or not. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he is unlikely to play at the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The ace striker was part of the Selecao das Quinas Portugal team that crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo also claimed that his World Cup dream in national colours had already ended after being dropped to the bench for the knockout stages.

The 38-year-old striker has been in good shape since the arrival of new Portugal manager Roberto Martinez. The new manager has shown trust in Ronaldo and backed him into the starting lineup for Portugal.

The Portuguese icon didn’t let down his new manager, as Ronaldo scored five goals in the four Euro Cup 2024 qualifier matches since the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner may want to end his time playing in international football’s most illustrious tournament in better circumstances.

Ronaldo has been one of the biggest global icons in the world and recently the star football player received the Guinness World Records certificate for making his record for playing 200th International games. Ronaldo received this certificate in June.

However, the 38-year-old Al Nassr striker isn’t looking that far ahead just yet and can’t project himself that far. The Portuguese legend commented on whether he will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup or not. He said “The 2026 World Cup? I’ll be honest, I can’t project myself that far. Anything can happen, I want to live in the moment. I want to have a big EUROs, and then we will see what will happen,” Ronaldo said on Centregoals.

The global icon won the first Champions League title in 2008 with Manchester United. whereas he won four more championships with Real Madrid in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. In the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr win their first Saudi Pro League trophy later this year.

