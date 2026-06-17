FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Portugal vs DR Congo: Cristiano Ronaldo set to equal Lionel Messi’s record, eyes bigger goals

Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first-ever footballer to score in six different editions of the tournament as Portugal open their Group K campaign in FIFA World Cup 2026 against DR Congo in Houston on Wednesday.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on DR Congo in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Houston on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Portugal vs DR Congo: On Tuesday night, Lionel Messi had become first player to turn out in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup. Messi’s long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo will equal that record a day later as the Portugal gets ready to face minnows DR Congo in the opening Group K match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday.

But that’s not the only record that Cristiano Ronaldo can break on Wednesday. Messi became the oldest player to score in FIFA World Cup history at 38 years of age after smashing home a hat-trick against Algeria, breaking Ronaldo’s record achieved 8 years back at the age of 33. Ronaldo can become the oldest player to get a hat-trick as he is 41 years of age now.

Ronaldo can become the first-ever player to score in six different World Cups. Messi like Ronaldo has played in 6 World Cup editions but failed to score a single goal in the 2010 edition.

“We go match by match, but not with the expectations of winning it all. It has to be step by step. A good start is the most important thing,” Ronaldo had told reporters in Portugal ahead of team’s departure for the World Cup.

But Portugal have a star-studded squad for the 2026 edition even without Ronaldo. They were simply prolific in their qualifying campaign, hammering 9 goals past Armenia in one of the games. Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Neves and Bernardo Silva will be the key players for Portugal this time around.

Their opponents DR Congo have won just two out of their last 5 matches, with wins coming against Jamaica and Bermuda. Ahead of the World Cup, they drew a match against Denmark which was followed by a defeat at the hands of Chile.

There is a 41-rank difference between Portugal and DR Congo with Roberto Martinez’s side currently in 5th place in the FIFA rankings.

For DR Congo are returning to the FIFA World Cup 2026 after more than 50 years. Their only previous appearance in the World Cup came in 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire.

Here are all the details about Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match…

When will Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match take place?

The Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will take place on Wednesday, June 17.

What time will Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match kick off?

The Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will kick off at 1030pm IST.

Where will Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match take place?

The Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How can I watch Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match LIVE on TV in India?

The Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match live streaming in India?

The Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match Squads

Portugal: Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Inácio, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, Tomas Araujo

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Samuel Costa, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: João Félix, Francisco Trincão, Francisco Conceição, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leão, Gonçalo Guedes, Gonçalo Ramos; Cristiano Ronaldo

DR Congo: Goalkeepers: Timothy Fayulu, Lionel Mpasi, Mike Epolo

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Steve Kapuadi, Rocky Bushiri, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Dylan Batubinsika

Midfielders: Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Nathan Mukau, Charles Pickel, Ngal’ayel Mukau Mbuku, Brian Cipenga, Theo Bongonda, Gael Kakuta

Forwards: Meschack Elia, Fiston Mayele, Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza, Yoane Wissa