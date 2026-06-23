FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Can Cristiano Ronaldo lift his side against Uzbeks before early exit

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will look to bounce back from a 1-1 draw with DR Congo as they take on Uzbekistan in their second Group K match of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston on Tuesday.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on Uzbekistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Houston. (Image: AI)

Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have their task cut out as they take on Uzbekistan in their second Group K match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Tuesday. Portugal were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by minnows DR Congo in their opening game of the tournament with 41-year-old Ronaldo barely getting to touch the ball.

Uzbekistan didn’t do much better either, hammering by South American side Colombia 3-1 and need to hold Portugal to a draw to avoid an early exit from the tournament. Portugal held majority of the possession and the tempo of the game as well but failed to create too many chance in the contest.

In fact, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has refused to reveal whether the Al Nassr striker Ronaldo will even start the contest against Uzbekistan. “We are strong and focused. And our group is even more united than before. It is a process. ‌Tension is not part of our team,” Martinez said ahead of the match.

“It’s normal to have criticism after a poor result. Sometimes it’s unfair or negative, but it is not part of how we prepare,” he added.

Portugal, who are currently in third place in Group K, could climb to the top of the table if Colombia somehow lose their match vs DR Congo. But Uzbek coach and former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro knows that his side have nothing to lose.

“As I have always said, we have nothing to lose. Portugal always like to control the game. They will start in a very good way; they want to play fast. We will be prepared for that,” Cannavaro, who is Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning captain, said.

“We have our strategy. I know we are going to face a very good team. We will ‌try to do our best and stay in the game until the end. I asked my team to play with more fighting spirit than against Colombia, but we cannot just run around stupidly everywhere,” Cannavaro added.

Portugal and Uzbekistan have never faced each other and this will be the first-ever match between the two sides.

Here are all the details about Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match…

When will Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match take place?

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will take place on Tuesday, June 23.

What time will Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match kick off?

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will kick off at 1030pm IST.

Where will Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match take place?

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How can I watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match LIVE on TV in India?

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match live streaming in India?

The Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match Squads

Portugal: Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, Tomas Araujo

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Samuel Costa, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Joao Felix, Francisco Trincao, Francisco Conceicao, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Guedes, Goncalo Ramos; Cristiano Ronaldo

Uzbekistan: Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev

Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Umar Eshmurodov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Bekhruz Karimov, Jakhongir Urozov, Avazbek Ulmasaliev

Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Oston Urunov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Akmal Mozgovoy, Azizjon Ganiev, Sherzod Esanov

Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov, Igor Sergeev, Azizbek Amonov