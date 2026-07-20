FIFA World Cup 2026: Prize money for the winners, runners up and individual awards

The prize money was distributed according to the stage each team reached with nations eliminated in the quarter-finals (5th-8th place) received USD 19 million each

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Team Spain celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, the United States, July 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

The FIFA World Cup 2026, which was the biggest edition ever, featured the biggest prize pool in the tournament’s history with FIFA setting aside USD 655 million in performance-based prize money for the 48 participating teams. Every nation that qualified also received additional qualification and preparation funding, making it the most financially rewarding World Cup ever as well.

Spain, who defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium, received USD 50 million for lifting the World Cup trophy. The reward was USD 8 million more than what Argentina earned after winning the 2022 edition in Qatar. Although FIFA pays the prize money to the respective football associations, each federation decides how the amount is shared among players and staff.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: ‘Super Sub’ Ferran Torres seal 2nd World Cup win for Spain as Lionel Messi goes missing in 1-0 loss for Argentina

Argentina, who finished runners-up after their narrow defeat in the final, took home USD 33 million. England secured 3rd place with a 6-4 victory over France in the playoff and earned USD 29 million, while 4th placed France received USD 27 million. The difference between third and fourth place was worth USD 2 million, giving the Three Lions another reason to celebrate their best-ever World Cup outing since 1966.

The prize money was distributed according to the stage each team reached. Nations eliminated in the quarter-finals (5th-8th place) received USD 19 million each.

Teams knocked out in the Round of 16 (9th-16th place) earned USD 15 million, while those eliminated in the Round of 32 (17th-32nd place) collected USD 11 million each. The 16 teams that failed to progress beyond the group stage still received USD 9 million, ensuring every nation left the tournament with a significant financial reward.

FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money breakdown

Champions (Spain): USD 50 million

Runners-up (Argentina): USD 33 million

Third place (England): USD 29 million

Fourth place (France): USD 27 million

Quarter-finalists (5th-8th): USD 19 million each

Round of 16 teams (9th-16th): USD 15 million each

Round of 32 teams (17th-32nd): USD 11 million each

Group stage teams (33rd-48th): USD 9 million each

Who won what individually?

Apart from team rewards, FIFA also recognized the tournament’s top performers through its individual awards. Spain midfielder Rodri won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe won the Silver and Bronze Balls respectively.

Mbappe also claimed the Golden Boot after finishing as the highest goal scorer with 10 goals. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon received the Golden Glove and young defender Pau Cubarsi was named the Best Young Player. Together with the record prize money, the awards capped off a memorable World Cup across the North Americas.