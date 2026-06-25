FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar’s Assim Madibo banned for 5 matches for his tournament ending challenge on Canada’s Ismael Kone

Assim Madibo's 5-match ban issued by the regulatory body will go down as one of the biggest suspension in the history of FIFA World Cup

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Ismael Kone of Canada arrives at the pitch before the group B match between Switzerland and Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver in Vancouver, Canada, June 24, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Qatari midfielder Assim Madibo has been slapped with a 5-match ban by the international apex body for his vicious challenge that ended Canada’s Ismael Kone’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. Madibo’s tackle from behind broke Kone’s left leg with the referee showing a straight red card to the former as a result.

The incident took place during Canada’s massive 6-0 win against Qatar which solidified the co-hosts’ chances of making it to the round of 32. Ismael Kone was subsequently stretched off the field for immediate medical attention with the player getting ruled out for the entire tournament. He will be a sad man for not being able to participate in his nation’s upcoming knockout matches.

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Canada sealed qualification for the round of 32 despite losing 2-1 against Switzerland in their Group B finale earlier today at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. The Swiss unit scored twice in the 2nd half and although the Canadians tried their best to stage a comeback, they could only pull one back through Promise David’s 76th minute strike.

The result left Canada level on points (4) with Bosnia and Herzegovina but the co-hosts advanced due to their better goal difference of 5 as compared to the European outfit’s -1. In what will be their first-ever appearance in the knockout stages, the Reds will square off against another first-timers South Africa on Monday, June 29.

Assim Madibo suffers one of the biggest suspensions in FIFA World Cup history

Assim Madibo’s 5-match ban issued by the regulatory body will go down as the 2nd biggest suspension in the history of FIFA World Cup. FIFA’s disciplinary committee stated that the suspension was for serious foul play and that the decision was subject to appeal.

Ismael Kone’s injury was so horrific that his left leg got bent in such a way that terrified all the players inside the pitch. Kone was gasping in sheer pain and disbelief as he was taken off in the 51st minute. Assim Madibo immediately apologized for his mistake but FIFA has not taken this lightly.

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Madibo’s 5-match suspension is actually the 2nd biggest suspension. During the 2014 FIFA World Cup edition in Brazil, Uruguay’s Luis Suarez was dished out a 9-match ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.