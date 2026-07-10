FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal, ⁠Spain vs Belgium Live Streaming Info: Star-studded Belgians look to upset Spanish Armada

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal, ⁠Spain vs Belgium: 2010 champions Spain will look to stop Belgian ‘golden generation’ and book their place in semifinals as they face off at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday.

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Spain will face Belgium in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match in Los Angeles. (Photo: IANS)

Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Belgian’s ‘golden generation’ featuring the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne will face their biggest test when they take on 2010 champions Spain in a last eight clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. Belgium have never beaten Spain in their last 11 matches, across all competitions, and have conceded 13 goals and scored only 1 in their last five matches.

They will need a massive turnaround in fortunes if they hope to upset the Spanish Armada and stop them for reaching the semifinals to face Kylian Mbappe’s France next week. But the Belgians have managed to build up some momentum thanks to their dominant 4-1 win over co-hosts United States thanks to Charles De Ketelaere’s two goals, before substitutes Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku also found the back of the net.

But Spain will be whole different challenge. The Spanish team are in their sixth World Cup quarterfinal thanks to Mikel Merino’s stoppage time winner against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the Round of 16 match. They lost their first four quarterfinals between 1934 and 2002 but beat Paraguay 1-0 in the 2010 quarterfinals en route to winning the title.

Zee5’s expert Robin Singh believes ‘whoever controls the midfield will win the contest’. Spain will bank on the likes of Pedri, Rodri and teenager Lamine Yamal in the clash against the Belgians.

“Spain needs to play a lot more incisively through the middle. They enjoyed the ball possession but could not break the low block down. The wingers also have to cut in to support Oyarzabal, with the width being provided by the overlapping full-backs. Rather than moving the ball side to side, Spain need to play through the middle, with Pedri occupying those spaces between the lines. Yamal also needs to be found in one-on-one situations because that can really cause Belgium problems,” former India international Robin Singh said.

But Robin also believes that the Belgians have the pace to challenge the Spanish defence. “If Belgium attack and commit their full-backs forward, Trossard and Doku can cause issues. If they score early, Spain will become more open. Then, when Lukaku comes in during the second half, he gives Belgium another threat, especially against the young Cubarsi,” said Robin.

This will be the third World Cup meeting between Spain and Belgium, and the second at the quarterfinal stages. Belgium progressed from the last-8 clash on penalties in 1986 after a 1-1 draw, with Spain winning the other game 2-1 four years later in the group stage.

Here are all the details about Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match…

When will Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match take place?

The Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match will take place on Friday, July 10 (Saturday in India time).

What time will Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match kick off?

The Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match will kick off at 1230am IST.

Where will Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match take place?

The Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

How can I watch Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match LIVE on TV in India?

The Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match live streaming in India?

The Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match Squads

Spain: David Raya, Joan García, Unai Simón, Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric García, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Fabián Ruiz, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Yéremy Pino, Álex Baena, Rodri, Martín Zubimendi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Víctor Muñoz, Borja Iglesias

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Thomas Meunier, Koni De Winter, Joaquin Seys, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard, Jérémy Doku, Dodi Lukébakio, Charles De Ketelaere, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Matias Fernandez-Pardo