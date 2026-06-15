FIFA World Cup 2026: Records created as over 100 million viewers tune in during opening weekend across Zee Platforms

FIFA World Cup 2026: The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup has kicked off on a strong note in India with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. reporting that more than 100 million viewers consumed tournament-related content across its digital, television and social media platforms during the opening weekend.

According to the company, its streaming platform Zee 5 attracted around 6 million viewers between June 11 and June 14, covering the opening matches and the inaugural ceremony. The platform also recorded high engagement levels, with viewers spending an average of more than 190 minutes watching live matches and related content over the four days.

Speaking about the achievement, a Company Spokesperson said, “We remain committed to further strengthening our platform capabilities and enhancing the overall viewing journey as the tournament progresses, ensuring that every fan can enjoy the excitement of the World Cup without disruption.”

Zee 5 garnered approximately 6 million viewers during the opening weekend of the tournament. The platform also handled millions of concurrent users as fans streamed live matches, highlights and studio programming.

The company said average viewer engagement for live matches exceeded 190 minutes over the four days, including the inaugural ceremony, indicating sustained interest in the tournament’s early stages.

Social Media Views Cross 360 Million

The football tournament also performed well on the social media platform. Beyond streaming, content generated more than 360 million views across Zee’s social media platforms. FIFA World Cup 2026: Records created as over 100 million viewers tune in during opening weekend across Zee PlatformsThe company’s #Watchega campaign also recorded a reach of over 330 million.

Television Reach Extends to 25 Million Households

On the broadcast side, Zee’s sports channels under the Unite8 Sports network estimated a reach of more than 25 million households across India during the opening weekend. The company said its television coverage was complemented by digital offerings, giving viewers access to live action, highlights, expert analysis and multilingual commentary.

Fan Parks, Public Screenings Planned

To expand the viewing experience beyond digital and television platforms, Zee said it has partnered with public viewing operators for match screenings during the tournament. The company has also organised fan parks and experiential zones across multiple cities, allowing fans to watch matches and participate in football-themed activities.

Tournament Continues

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to continue over the coming weeks, with Zee offering live match coverage, highlights, studio programming and multilingual commentary across its platforms. The company said viewers across the country consumed content from the tournament’s opening weekend through its digital, television and social media offerings.