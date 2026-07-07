FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Argentina vs Egypt Live Streaming Info: Lionel Messi eyes another MASSIVE record vs Mohamed Salah’s Pharaohs

Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday.

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Argentina's Lionel Messi has scored 7 goals in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far. (Photo: IANS)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Argentina vs Egypt: Argentina’s Lionel Messi will resume the race for the Golden Boot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with an eye on the quarterfinal as the defending champions take on Egypt in a Round of 16 clash at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. Messi is currently level with France’s Kylian Mbappe and Norway’s Erling Haaland on 7 goals in the tournament.

Another goal against Mohamed Salah’s Pharaohs will help him become only the second Argentina player ever after Guillermo Stabile in 1930 to score 8 goals in a single edition of the World Cup. Mbappe interestingly had won the Golden Boot in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with 8 goals while Argentina won the title.

Messi’s Argentina had to work hard to beat newcomers Cape Verde in their Round of 32 match last week – twice coming back from behind. Argentinean head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been challenging for all the teams.

“I think this World Cup is proving to be difficult for everyone. There isn’t one truly dominant team. France seemed strong, and they still are, but they struggled against Paraguay,” Scaloni was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“Spain struggled until the very end. No team has maintained the form they showed before the World Cup. The opponents are playing well, and the conditions are different from what we’ve been seeing. The players, who have played many matches, are feeling it,” he added.

Messi had taken a painful blow on his head towards the end of their last match against Cape Verde but Scaloni revealed that his star player should be fit for clash against Egypt. “Leo is fine. He didn’t report any issues, despite playing 120 minutes the other day at the age of 39,” Scaloni said.

If he can score against Egypt, he will become only the sixth player to score in their country’s first five games at a World Cup, joining Just Fontaine for France in 1958, Jairzinho for Brazil in 1970, Gerd Muller for Germany in 1970, Rivaldo for Brazil in 2002, and James Rodriguez for Colombia in 2014.

Argentina will be facing Egypt for the first time in the World Cup. The last competitive match between the two sides was a friendly back in 2008 with the ‘Albiceleste’ emerging victorious with a 2-0 margin thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Burdisso.

Argentina are on an eight-game winning run against African nations at the World Cup, with two of those coming in this edition (3-0 vs Algeria, 3-2 vs Cape Verde).

Atlanta Stadium is Round of 16 ready ✅ All eyes on Argentina Egypt pic.twitter.com/U8HMxw0P3I — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 7, 2026

Here are all the details about Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match…

When will Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match take place?

The Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match will take place on Tuesday, July 7.

What time will Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match kick off?

The Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match will kick off at 930pm IST.

Where will Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match take place?

The Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match will take place at Atlanta Stadium.

How can I watch Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match live streaming in India?

The Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match Squads

Argentina: Juan Musso, Gerónimo Rulli, Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentín Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Julián Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Nico González, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, José Manuel López, Lautaro Martínez

Egypt: Mohamed El Shenawy, El Mahdy Soliman, Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Alaa, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fatouh, Karim Hafez, Tarek Alaa, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Zico, Hamdi Fathy, Mohanad Lasheen, Nabil Emad Dunga, Marwan Attia, Mahmoud Saber, Trezeguet, Hamza Abdelkarim, Mohamed Salah, Haissem Hassan, Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush, Zizo