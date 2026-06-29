FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, Brazil vs Japan Live Streaming Info: Neymar, Vinicius Jr face Japan in first knockout clash

Brazil will be aiming for a place in the pre-quarters with a win over Japan in the Round of 32 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday.

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Brazil will face Japan in their Round of 32 clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday. (Image: AI)

Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Brazil will face off against Asian giants Japan in their first major hurdle for a record-extending six world title as the two sides will begin their knockouts campaign with a Round of 32 clash at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday. The Brazilians started off their campaign slowly with a 1-1 draw against Morocco but bounced back with back-to-back wins against Haiti and Scotland to top their group for a 12th successive time.

Japan, on the other hand, have been at their fluent best with 7 goals in their Group F campaign in which they have remained unbeaten. The ‘Blue Samurai’ hammered Tunisia 4-0 and managed draws against the Netherlands and Sweden.

Brazil would be wary of Japanese threat having faced them in a friendly match last year in which the ‘Blue Samurai’ came back from two goals down to post a 3-2 win in Tokyo. “We have to be prepared for everything that can happen in a knockout game, because many things can happen. Extra time, penalties. We’ve prepared for every scenario. I think the team is ready. It’s motivated and confident. We played well in our last two matches, so we’re prepared for whatever tomorrow brings,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said in a pre-match press conference on Sunday.

The five-time World champions will be banking on in-form Vinicius Jr – who has won the ‘Player of the Match’ award in all three of their league stage matches in FIFA World Cup 2026. While their leading goal-scorer Neymar is also recovering from injury.

“Neymar is progressing very well. I think he improved a lot over the past week. It’s a pity he couldn’t train with us throughout the entire period he has been here. But obviously he can play more than 15 minutes now. He’s doing very well. How much he plays will depend on the context of the match and how the game develops,” Ancelotti added.

Brazil have only lost once to Japan in their head-to-head clashes over the years with 11 wins and 2 draws as well. The last match in the World Cup between the two teams comes in 2006 edition which Brazil won 4-1.

Here are all the details about Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match…

When will Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Monday, June 29.

What time will Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match kick off?

The Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 1030pm IST.

Where will Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How can I watch Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match live streaming in India?

The Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match Squads

Brazil: Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Ederson, Douglas Santos, Alex Sandro, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bremer, Ibanez, Leo Pereira

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Endrick, Rayan.

Japan: Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki

Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka

Forwards: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda