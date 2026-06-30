FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, France vs Sweden Live Streaming Info: Kylian Mbappe’s Les Blues ready for Swedish challenge

France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Kylian Mbappe and France have been the team to beat ever since the FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway earlier this month. The 2022 finalists and 2018 World Cup champions have stormed into the Round of 32 with three successive wins over Senegal, Iraq and Norway and now go up against Sweden in their first knockout clash at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday.
Mbappe has raced to the top of the goal-scorers list in the history of the World Cup – equalling Germany’s Miroslav Klose with 16 strikes and only behind Argentina legend Lionel Messi, who has 19 goals. The French captain will look to close the gap to Messi in the overall tally as well as the ‘Golden Boot’ race at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
France have managed to win all their group-stage matches for the first time after the 1998 World Cup and they went on to win the title that year – defeating Brazil in the final. The ‘Les Blues’ will be eyeing another record if they can score three or more goals against Sweden on Tuesday. No team in the history of the World Cup have managed to score three or more goals in five successive games in the tournament – France have done it in four back-to-back matches so far, including the 2022 World Cup final vs Argentina.
Since winning the 1998 title, France have won 83 per cent of their knockout matches in the World Cup –15 out of 18 games so far. France’s only knockout-stage eliminations in that period came in the 2006 final (1-1 vs Italy, lost 5-3 on penalties), the 2014 quarter-final (1-0 vs Germany) and the 2022 final (3-3 vs Argentina, lost 4-2 on penalties).
Sweden will banking on the form of Anthony Elanga, who has managed goals in the last two matches against Netherlands and Japan in the lead up to the Round of 32 match. He can become only the fifth Swedish player to score in three successive appearances at the World Cup after Arne Nyberg (1938), Kurt Roland Hamrin (1958), Martin Dahlin (1994) and Kennet Andersson (1994).
It will be the 24th encounter between France and Sweden on Tuesday with the French side winning 12 times, losing 6 matches and five games ending in draws. But Swedish team had won the last encounter against France in a major tournament – beating them 2-0 in Euro 2012.
Here are all the details about France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match…
The France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Tuesday, June 30 (Wednesday morning in India time).
The France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 230am IST.
The France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.
The France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.
The France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.
France: Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba
Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano
Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery
Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram
Sweden: Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jacob Zetterstrom
Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt, Daniel Svensson
Midfielders: Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Elliot Stroud, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli
Forwards: Taha Ali, Alexander Bernhardsson, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Gustaf Nilsson
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