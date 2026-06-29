FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, Germany vs Paraguay Live Streaming Info: Germans eye victorious return to knockouts after 12 years

Germany will look to win their first knockout match after 2014 edition as they face Paraguay in a Round of 32 clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Monday.

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Germany will face Paraguay in a Round of 32 clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday. (Image: AI)

Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Germany have won the football World Cup titles four times in his glorious history – in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014. But since their last title win in Brazil, 12 years back, they have failed to reach the knockout stages in three successive editions. They have managed to rectify this record and stormed into the Round of 32 and will face off against Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Monday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side topped their Group E in spite of a surprising 2-1 loss to Ecuador in the final league match. But they will still be firm favourites against Paraguay, who managed to qualify for the Round of 32 after a battling draw against Australia which came after a win over Turkey.

The ‘Die Mannschaft’ started their campaign with a 7-1 decimation of newcomers Curacao followed up by an impressive 2-1 win over African side Ivory Coast in the second game. But their last knockout match came against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final when Mario Gotze’s extra-time goal gave them their fourth title.

Nagelsmann will become the youngest manager to take charge of a World Cup knockout match at the age of 38 years and 341 days, since France’s Henri Michel in the 1986 third-place play-off (38 years, 243 days). Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also set to create if he starts the game vs Paraguay with his 23rd appearance for Germany in the World Cup – surpassing legends Lothar Matthaus and Miroslav Klose, who have both turned out in 22 matches each.

Germany and Paraguay have only faced each other twice in their history, including once in the World Cup. The Germans managed to beat the South American side 1-0 with Oliver Neuville goal in a last-16 match at 2002 World Cup.

Paraguay, meanwhile, have lost all four of their previous World Cup knockout clashes against European opposition and failed to score in each of those matches.

Here are all the details about Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match…

When will Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Monday, June 29 (Tuesday morning in IST).

What time will Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match kick off?

The Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 2am IST.

Where will Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

How can I watch Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match live streaming in India?

The Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match Squads

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel, Antonio Rüdiger, Waldemar Anton, Jonathan Tah, Nathaniel Brown, David Raum, Malick Thiaw, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Pascal Groß, Angelo Stiller, Florian Wirtz, Nadiem Amiri, Felix Nmecha, Assan Ouédraogo, Kai Havertz, Jamie Leweling, Nick Woltemade, Maximilian Beier, Leroy Sané, Deniz Undav

Paraguay: Roberto Fernández, Orlando Gill, Gastón Olveira, Gustavo Velázquez, Omar Alderete, Juan José Cáceres, Fabián Balbuena, Júnior Alonso, José Canale, Gustavo Gómez, Alexandro Maidana, Diego Gómez, Mauricio, Andrés Cubas, Damián Bobadilla, Alejandro Romero, Julio Enciso, Braian Ojeda, Matías Galarza, Ramón Sosa, Antonio Sanabria, Miguel Almirón, Álex Arce, Gabriel Ávalos, Gustavo Caballero, Isidro Pitta