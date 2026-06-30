FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, Ivory Coast vs Norway Live Streaming Info: Erling Haaland eyes another goal rush against The Elephants

Erling Haaland's Norway will be aiming to win their first ever knockout match when they take on Ivory Coast in a Round of 32 match of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas on Tuesday.

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Ivory Coast will take on Norway in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Dallas. (Image: AI)

Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Erling Haaland and Norway will look to create history when they face off against Ivory Coast in their Round of 32 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday. While Ivory Coast have made their maiden entry into the knockouts, it will only be the third knockout game that their European counterparts, Norway, will be playing.

In fact, Norway have never won a World Cup knockout in their previous two attempts – losing both times to former World Cup champions Italy in 1938 and 1998. Erling Haaland has been their leading goal-poacher with 4 goals in the tournament so far in the first two matches and was rested in the third game against France which Norway lost.

The Norwegians have not lost successive matches since September 2022, when they were beaten by Slovenia and Serbia in the Nations League. Ivory Coast, on the other hand, will look to create history by becoming only the third African nation to win their maiden knockout game in World Cup. Roger Milla inspired Cameroon to beat Colombia after extra-time in 1990, with Senegal repeating the feat against Sweden thanks to a Henri Camara brace 12 years later.

The Elephants will be keeping a close eye on Wilfried Singo’s recovery from a hamstring injury, while Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou are expected to carry their defence if he misses out. Franck Kessie will be their key player in the midfield, with Pepe leading the attack.

Norway also have a fitness concerns over Julian Ryerson. If the defender is unavailable, Fredrik Aursnes could move into the backline, allowing Patrick Berg to join Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge in midfield. It will be the first-ever match between Ivory Coast and Norway ever.

Here are all the details about Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match…

When will Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Tuesday, June 30.

What time will Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match kick off?

The Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 930pm IST.

Where will Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place at AT & T Stadium in Dallas.

How can I watch Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match live streaming in India?

The Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match Squads

Ivory Coast: Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Kone, Alban Lafont

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Christopher Operi, Ousmane Diomande, Guela Doue, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka

Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulai, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean Michael Seri

Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakite, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pepe, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi

Norway: Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Møller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sorloth