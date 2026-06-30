FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, Mexico vs Ecuador Live Streaming Info: El Tri look to maintain flawless record in first knockout clash

Co-hosts Mexico will look to continue their unbeaten streak as they take on Ecuador in a Round of 32 match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Mexico City Stadium on Tuesday.

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Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Co-hosts Mexico will look to continue their dream run in the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on Ecuador in Round of 32 clash at the Mexico City Stadium on Tuesday. The ‘El Tri’ have stormed into the knockout without conceding a single goal in the tournament so far with wins over Czechia, South Africa and South Korea.

Their opponents Ecuador posted a dramatic win over Germany in their last league stages match to reach the Round of 32. Ecuador have been at their aggressive best in the tournament so far, only Uruguay (520) and Canada (488) applied more high-intensity pressures in the opponent’s half than them (444) in the group stages.

Mexico will be keen to improve their poor record in the knockouts stages in the World Cup, wining just one last-16 tie against Bulgaria in the 1986 edition at the Mexico City Stadium. Raul Jimenez is set to return to Mexico’s starting line-up after getting rested against Czechia in the last match, while Raul Rangel should continue as the goalkeeper in spite of being substituted, so that legendary Guillermo Ochoa could take to the field in one final match.

The Mexicans have faced Ecuador once before in the World Cup with the former coming out on top with a 2-1 margin in a group clash back in 2002. The two South American countries have drawn each of their last three matches.

The ‘El Tri’ have struggled against South American opponents in the World Cup, posting just one win in 14 such encounters, drawing 3 and losing 10 of these matches. The one win was, of course, against Ecuador in 2002.

Here are all the details about Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match…

When will Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Tuesday, June 30 (Wednesday morning in India time).

What time will Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match kick off?

The Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 630am IST.

Where will Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place at Mexico City Stadium.

How can I watch Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match live streaming in India?

The Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match Squads

Mexico: Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Rangel.

Defenders: Edson Alvarez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez, Mateo Chavez.

Midfielders: Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Orbelin Pineda.

Forwards: Alexis Vega, Armando Gonzalez, Cesar Huerta, Guillermo Martinez, Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez, Santiago Gimenez

Ecuador: Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez, Gonzalo Valle, Moises Ramirez

Defenders: Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Joel Ordonez, Felix Torres, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata, Kendry Paez, Pedro Vite, Jordy Alcivar, Denil Castillo, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo, Alan Minda

Forwards: Enner Valencia, Kevin Rodriguez, Jordy Caicedo, Anthony Valencia, Jeremy Arevalo