FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, ⁠Portugal vs Croatia Live Streaming Info: Cristiano Ronaldo aims to create HISTORY in knockout clash

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash at the Toronto Stadium on Thursday.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will face Croatia in a Round of 32 match of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image: AI)

Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to achieve something that he has never done in his illustrious career till date – score a goal in World Cup knockout match. Portugal will hope that Ronaldo can create history by this feat when they face Croatia in the Round of 32 clash of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Toronto Stadium on Thursday.

Ronaldo’s Portugal only managed to finish in 2nd place in Group K behind Columbia and as a result have to face 2018 World Cup finalists featuring his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric. The 41-year-old football superstar scored twice against Uzbekistan but went goal-less in the remaining two matches against DR Congo and Columbia.

He is still Portugal’s leading goal-scorer with 10 goals in 24 matches, ahead of legendary Eusebio who had 9 goals in 6 matches. The Al Nassr striker is now getting ready to take part in his ninth World Cup knockout match of his career.

Ronaldo has 29 shots in the knockout stages of the World Cup without managing a goal, the joint-most of any player on record (since 1966) along with Brazil’s Roberto Carlos. Croatia, on the other hand, began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a shocking 4-2 loss to Harry Kane’s England.

They bounced back from that poor start with 1-0 win over Panama and 2-1 win over Ghana in their next two league clashes. Luka Modric’s Croats will be aiming to win three successive matches in the tournament for the first time after 2018 World Cup.

If Modric plays in this game, it will be his 23rd match at the World Cup, moving him level with Paolo Maldini and Manuel Neuer into joint-fifth for most appearances at the tournament.

Portugal have a massive edge in head-to-head record against Croatia with only one loss in 10 matches till date, winning 7 and drawing 2 games. After losing just one of their first 9 matches against teams from Europe at the World Cup (six wins, two draws), Croatia have failed to win any of their last three (2 losses, one draw) games.

Here are all the details about Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match…

When will Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Thursday, July 2 (Friday according to IST).

What time will Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match kick off?

The Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will kick off at 430am IST.

Where will Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place at Toronto Stadium.

How can I watch Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match live streaming in India?

The Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match Squads

Portugal: Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Silva, Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Tomás Araújo, Diogo Dalot, Renato Veiga, Gonçalo Inácio, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, João Neves, Rúben Neves, Vitinha, Samú Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Trincão, Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Guedes, Francisco Conceição

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivor Pandur, Dominik Kotarski, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Luka Vuskovic, Martin Erlic, Nikola Moro, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Kristijan Jakic, Toni Fruk, Luka Sucic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic, Igor Matanovic, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa