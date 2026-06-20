FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 qualification scenarios EXPLAINED – Check who’s in and who’s out

As we enter week two of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, every football fan is curious about the scenarios for qualification to the round of 32 and that's why we have simplified the permutations and combinations group wise

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Players of the United States celebrate a goal during the group D match between the United States and Australia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, the United States, June 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

All the groups in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is starting to take shape as we officially enter the 2nd week of the biggest ever 48-team edition co-hosted across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. While the Americans and Mexicans have become the first two teams to reach the round of 32, the Canadians need one more victory to proceed from Group B.

Turkiye and Haiti, who returned to the FIFA World Cup after decades of absence, have become the first two nations to get eliminated from the 2026 edition after losing back-to-back matches in their respective groups. Teams like France, Norway, Argentina, Germany and England, who won their opening matches last week, remain the favorites to join USA and Mexico in the next round.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Saibari’s rapid strike helps Morocco beat Scotland 1-0

While the brand new 48-team expanded format has brought plenty of excitement and anticipation, there is also a bit of confusion among the fans about the process of qualification to the round of 32. It’s very simple.

Under the new format, the top 2 teams, from each group (A to L), will automatically qualify for the last 32 stage, while the 8 best 3rd placed teams across all groups will also secure a spot in the next round. Not only will goal difference be a key metric to decide who proceeds, the head-to-head records will also be taken into consideration.

As we enter week two of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, every football fan is curious about the scenarios for qualification to the round of 32 and that’s why we have simplified the permutations and combinations group wise. Let’s dive right in.