FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 qualification scenarios EXPLAINED – Check who’s in and who’s out

All the groups in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is starting to take shape as we officially enter the 2nd week of the biggest ever 48-team edition co-hosted across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. While the Americans and Mexicans have become the first two teams to reach the round of 32, the Canadians need one more victory to proceed from Group B.
Turkiye and Haiti, who returned to the FIFA World Cup after decades of absence, have become the first two nations to get eliminated from the 2026 edition after losing back-to-back matches in their respective groups. Teams like France, Norway, Argentina, Germany and England, who won their opening matches last week, remain the favorites to join USA and Mexico in the next round.
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While the brand new 48-team expanded format has brought plenty of excitement and anticipation, there is also a bit of confusion among the fans about the process of qualification to the round of 32. It’s very simple.
Under the new format, the top 2 teams, from each group (A to L), will automatically qualify for the last 32 stage, while the 8 best 3rd placed teams across all groups will also secure a spot in the next round. Not only will goal difference be a key metric to decide who proceeds, the head-to-head records will also be taken into consideration.
As we enter week two of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, every football fan is curious about the scenarios for qualification to the round of 32 and that’s why we have simplified the permutations and combinations group wise. Let’s dive right in.
Group A: Mexico leads with 6 points and has already secured a spot in the Round of 32. They will top the group if they avoid defeat in their final match.
South Korea sits second with 3 points and needs a win or a draw in their final game to guarantee automatic qualification. The Czech Republic and South Africa both have 1 point. To stand a chance of advancing, either automatically or as a top third-placed side, both teams must win their final group games.
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Group B: Canada and Switzerland are tied at the top with 4 points each. Both teams are in a strong position and only require a draw in their final matches to lock in automatic qualification.
Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar both have 1 point. Both nations are facing must-win situations in their final games to either snatch a second-place finish or put themselves in contention for a third-place advancement.
Group C: Brazil and Morocco lead the pack with 4 points each. A draw in their respective final games will guarantee both sides a place in the next round. Scotland sits third with 3 points and can still qualify automatically with a victory in their final match.
Haiti has 0 points after two losses and cannot finish in the top two, meaning they must win their final match by a large margin to try and sneak through as a third-placed team.
Group D: The United States has 6 points and has advanced to the knockout rounds. They need just a point in their final match to finish as group winners.
Australia and Paraguay are tied with 3 points each, making their upcoming matches critical for the second automatic spot. Turkey has 0 points and must win their final match to keep any mathematical hope alive through the third-place wild card.
For the remaining groups, teams have only played their opening matches, leaving qualification entirely open.
Group E: Germany and Ivory Coast won their openers and have 3 points. Victories in their next games will put them on the brink of qualification. Ecuador and Curaçao have 0 points and need immediate turnarounds.
Group F: Sweden has 3 points after a dominant start. Japan and the Netherlands are tied with 1 point each following a draw, while Tunisia has 0 points.
Groups G and H: All teams in these groups drew their opening matches. In Group G, New Zealand, Iran, Belgium, and Egypt all have 1 point. In Group H, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Cabo Verde are similarly locked at 1 point each, meaning wins in the second round will blow the groups wide open.
Group I: Norway and France started with wins and have 3 points each. Senegal and Iraq have 0 points and must avoid defeat in the second game to prevent early pressure.
Group J: Argentina and Austria hold 3 points each after opening victories. Jordan and Algeria are at 0 points and need points from their next matches.
Group K: Colombia leads with 3 points. DR Congo and Portugal have 1 point each after drawing, while Uzbekistan sits at 0 points.
Group L: England and Ghana secured opening-day wins to sit on 3 points. Panama and Croatia have 0 points and face crucial second-round fixtures to stay in the hunt.
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